Inhale, Exhale, Relax: How CBD Vape Juice Promotes Stress Relief

As the popularity of CBD products grows, the marketing campaigns get more creative. As such, it is increasingly challenging to differentiate facts from myths regarding each product’s effectiveness. The health and wellness communities increasingly recommend cannabidiol products for several health benefits, including stress and anxiety. Cannabidiol, or CBD, has come an impressively long way in its evolution in the cannabis industry. CBD is versatile in health benefits and effects, with CBD-infused products ranging from edible oils and snacks to topical creams and vape pens. Today, though, we will hone in on just one benefit of CBD: how helpful is a CBD vape for the user’s anxiety symptoms?

What Varieties of CBD Vape Juice Are Commercially Available?

There are a wide variety of vaping products in the market. However, CBD vape juices are divided into three categories based on the raw material used and CBD extraction methods. Let’s consider each of the categories in detail.

Whole Plant Vape Juice

Given that it is manufactured from full-spectrum CBD concentrate, this version has the highest CBD content compared to the other two. In addition, the formula contains many additional cannabis compounds, such as terpenes, flavonoids, and MCT. These vape juice components collaborate to produce the euphoric effect found only in the whole plant variety.

Broad Spectrum Vape Juice

This variant is mainly used by consumers who choose not to experience a persistent high sensation or the adverse effects of the full-spectrum CBD form. This is because it doesn’t have any THC, but it does have other hemp chemicals like terpenes and flavonoids.

CBD Isolate Vape Juice

This is the most technologically proficient of the three kinds, containing purely CBD. After extracting CBD from weed, the manufacturer heats the concentrate, treats it with steam, and filters it to get pure CBD. Before being packed, the purified product is injected with a flavoring, VG, and PG infusion.

E-liquids with CBD are available in various flavors to meet every customer’s needs.

How CBD Vape Juice Is Absorbed in the Body

Cannabidiol is metabolized in the liver following oral administration. The ‘first-pass effect’ occurs when CBD reaches the liver after being digested, which can take one to two hours. In simple terms, this happens when the liver metabolizes CBD, which lowers its content by the time it enters the bloodstream.

Following digestion, a reduced total concentration of CBD will enter the bloodstream, resulting in a less potent effect from the CBD. Given that CBD is hydrophobic—that is, it doesn’t combine with water in the body—it also has decreased bioavailability. Therefore, when we ingest CBD, it tends to escape circulation and accumulate in the fatty tissues of our muscles; the blood can transport less CBD to our endocannabinoid (ECS) receptors, where it exerts its therapeutic effects.

The degree to which the “first-pass effect” occurs when CBD is inhaled varies from person to person, and some people may even prefer a lower CBD concentration that is more slow-acting and has longer-lasting effects. This indicates that when you vape, more CBD is absorbed into the bloodstream, there is less waste, and the outcomes are reportedly improved. Smoking CBD makes it bioavailable to the body at a rate of 70–80%, which is ample to produce noticeable therapeutic change.

High bioavailability is achieved due to the process called diffusion. Diffusion occurs when a substance, like vaporized CBD, is breathed into the lungs and is easily absorbed into the bloodstream because of the concentration difference. Due to their high permeability and large surface area, the lungs are more accustomed to allowing gaseous molecules in and out than metabolizing anything. For starters, everything that is gaseous and inhaled into our lungs will reach the bloodstream faster than other consumption methods.

According to studies, vaping CBD is the consumption method with the quickest effects. Besides, when CBD is vaporized, it becomes more hydrophilic (water-soluble), making it easier to enter the bloodstream and avoid settling into the fatty tissues of the muscles, where it is less likely to be swiftly ‘utilized’ by the body.

How CBD Works in the Body to Reduce Stress and Anxiety

CBD has been documented to impact the endocannabinoid system (ECS) indirectly. All living beings possess this intricate system, which maintains internal equilibrium (or “homeostasis,” if you prefer the technical term). In other words, the ECS ensures that everything functions properly, including our mood balance, hunger, and even the efficiency of our cognitive processes (such as memory and perception). Even in the absence of any assistance from CBD, our endocannabinoid system can generally function by making use of the endogenous cannabinoids and receptors that are already present in our bodies.

Endocannabinoids, which the body naturally produces, function by attaching to ECS receptors widely distributed throughout our bodies, notably in the neurological system. ECS receptors come in two categories, CB1 and CB2, each of which regulates a different process. CB2 receptors typically line the stomach and control the peripheral nervous system (PNS) along with our immunity, whereas CB1 receptors are located in the brain and along the central nervous system (CNS).

Cannabinoids, such as CBD, can trigger activity within the endocannabinoid system. Although CBD isn’t expected to interact directly with CB1 and CB2 receptors, it may encourage the production of more endocannabinoids and interact with these receptors which, in turn, influences processes like our anxiety responses (through the CNS). When our body’s natural cannabinoids alone cannot support more significant amounts of feel-good neurotransmitters like serotonin, GABA, and even dopamine, ingesting CBD has been demonstrated to increase these neurotransmitters without the risk of any psychotropic side effects.

Advantages of CBD Vape Juice

A puff of CBD vape juice is a high-speed technique to alleviate any escalating anxiety symptoms. When CBD vape is inhaled, the lungs essentially guarantee that the CBD enters our bloodstream without much struggle, unlike consuming CBD as oils, capsules, or edibles. There may be minimal bioavailability and outcomes that are slower and less intense with oral consumption. Thus, simply put, CBD vape juice has the maximum bioavailability compared to even the best CBD products for oral administration.

Another advantage is that CBD does not alter your mood or give you a “high” like THC. Nevertheless, it can assist in relieving the signs of anxiety and decrease stress, letting you feel calmer and at rest in your body and mind. CBD vaping can be a valuable tool for coping with stressful circumstances and reducing anxiety. Upon inhaling, CBD vape can begin to work within as little as 10-15 minutes. The effects of CBD vaping, however, can differ depending on a person’s weight and metabolism. CBD effects last for 1-6 hours after vaping. So, since CBD vape can quickly lessen feelings of anxiety and stress, many people use it to help control their anxiety symptoms.