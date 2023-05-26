Marvel Studios Thunderbolts Struck By Strike Forcing Production to “Pause!”

Lights, camera, strike! Marvel Studios is feeling the thunder as yet another production, the highly anticipated Thunderbolts film, faces a temporary halt in filming. It seems like the Marvel Universe is caught in the crosshairs of a strike, as the studio grapples with delays in multiple projects. While fans eagerly await the on-screen adventures of their favorite anti-heroes, the behind-the-scenes drama takes center stage. Buckle up as we delve into the electrifying world of Marvel’s Thunderbolts and the strike that’s left them in suspense!

Atlanta’s streets were about to witness the Thunderbolts take action as filming was set to start in just three weeks. However, Marvel Studios decided to delay, leaving us in waiting. Yes, dear readers, it seems even Marvel Studios isn’t immune to unexpected obstacles. While we may not have all the details, rest assured that the Thunderbolts will return to action once the strike clouds have passed.

But wait, there’s more! Marvel Studios’ Blade pic, which has us vampire enthusiasts sharpening our stakes in anticipation, also found itself caught in the strike’s grip. The production, originally slated to commence in June, is also left waiting. The studio’s decision to pause pre-production on Blade adds an extra layer of intrigue to the strike saga. Will this delay sharpen the movie’s edge or simply increase the thirst of eager fans? Only time will tell.

As if the cinematic realm wasn’t enough, the strike’s reach extended to the small screen as well. Wonder Man, Marvel’s TV series in the midst of production, became another casualty of the strike storm. Shooting in Los Angeles, Wonder Man’s unexpected pause left both the cast and crew waiting for the strike to end.

In the fast-paced world of superhero entertainment, even the mighty Marvel Studios can’t escape the occasional hurdle. The Thunderbolts pic, Blade’s cinematic return, and Wonder Man’s small-screen debut have all been interrupted by the strike.

