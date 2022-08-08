BEAST Advance Screening Giveaway

Would you like to see BEAST, starring Idris Elba and Sharlto Copley? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advance screening of BEAST. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
7:00PM

About BEAST:

Idris Elba (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawThe Suicide Squad) stars in a pulse-pounding new thriller about a father and his two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator.  Elba plays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley, Russian Doll series, Maleficent), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them.

BEAST Trailer:

Director: Baltasar Kormákur
Writer(s): Ryan Engle
Stars: Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley, Leah Sava Jeffries
Beast hits theaters on August 19, 2022.

