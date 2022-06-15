We FINALLY have the Dragon Ball Super: Superhero US trailers and Release Date

Dragon Ball Super is coming back to theaters in a big way with the release of Dragon Ball Super: Superhero. The film will be a direct follow-up to Dragonball Super: Broly and will be in canon. The new movie features Gohan and Piccolo as the leads and promises to deliver some intense action. Check out the new subbed and English dubbed trailers:
I am very excited about this film. The movie was released in Japan over the weekend so reviews and spoilers are rampant on the internet. I’ll do my best to avoid spoilers and I’ll share any new trailers or posters as they’re released. Dragon Ball Super: Superhero will release in US theaters on Aug. 19th.
The full English cast list is as follows:
- Son Gohan – Kyle Hebert
- Son Goku – Sean Schemmel
- Son Goten – Robert McCollum
- Piccolo – Christopher R. Sabat
- Bulma – Monica Rial
- Vegeta – Christopher R. Sabat
- Krillin – Sonny Strait
- Trunks – Eric Vale
- Videl – Kara Edwards
- Pan – Jeannie Tirado
New English Voice Cast:
- Dr. Hedo – Zach Aguilar
- Gamma 1 – Aleks Le
- Gamma 2 – Zeno Robinson
- Magenta – Charles Martinet
- Carmine – Jason Marnocha
In addition to the U.S. release date, Crunchyroll also confirmed when the movie will be released in other regions. The full listing is as follows:
- August 18 in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina,
- Colombia, Central America, Ecuador, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay
- August 19 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa,
- Zambia, Vietnam
- August 26 in India, Indonesia
- August 30 in Malaysia, Brunei
- August 31 in the Philippines
- September 1 in Singapore
- September 8 in Taiwan
- September 15 in South Korea
- September 29 in Thailand, Hong Kong, Macao