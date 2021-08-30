Top 10 Psychological Thriller Movies on Netflix!

Netflix has huge fans in the world with over 73.95 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada alone. It offers you content from mixed genres like Action, Thriller, Romance, Comedies, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Kids Entertainment, Documentaries, and much more to explore.

However, if you are looking for something unique, then you should explore Netflix’s “Psychological thrillers” genre. The movies/TV shows in this category will blow away your mind and keep you hooked to the screen like a magnet, thanks to their diverse storylines.

Top 10 Psychological Thrillers on Netflix

To explore the “Psychological Thrillers” category on Netflix, you can use the secret code “5505” by visiting this URL; www.netflix.com/browse/genre/5505 or you could simply check out these top 10 movies that fit the criteria and enjoy binge-watching at your convenience.

1. Bird Box (2018)

One of the most famous movies on Netflix, Bird Box (2018) takes you on a journey that holds the interests of its viewers till the last scene. The story follows a supernatural entity that kills anything in its path and the only way to stay safe from it is to become “blind”.

The woman (played by Sandra Bullock) and her children tried to stay safe for a long time, but hear of a sanctuary that is safe from this supernatural entity. As such, they embark on an impossible adventure completely blindfolded with “hearing” becoming their main focus in the wild!

2. The Devil All the Time (2020)

This is an American crime movie, directed by the famous “Antonio Campos” who is famed for his creative flavor in the violence and horror category. The story follows a group of corrupt characters in Ohio that includes an unholy preacher, a couple that kills people, and a crooked sheriff.

You will see many familiar faces in this film from Robert Pattinson to Tom Holland. Are you ready to face the devils all the time with a twisting story?

3. Fractured (2019)

It is a fantastic Netflix Original movie. A wife and one man disappeared from the hospital, after a road accident. They are examined by many doctors and even go down to the basement of the think tank, but there are no records of their visits.

The main character is convinced that the hospital is undergoing something suspicious, allegedly harvesting organs illegally. It stars Sam Worthington, Lily Rabe and Stephen Tobolowsky and includes a lot of strange and thrilling scenes in it.

4. The Occupant (2020)

Javier Gutiérrez impersonates a newly unemployed advertiser in Barcelona, who is highly concerned about a family living in his house, after being forced to leave. The central theme of the movie is close to all those workers who work in a private organization.

However, when Gutiérrez’s character realizes that he still has the key to his former place, what changes are the terrible news of a man who refuses to give up the life he once had. Here, he has to bear the thrilling complexities of life.

5. The Call (2020)

The story begins with a woman named Seo-Yeon (Park Shin-Hye) in 2019. She finds an old wireless phone while visiting her sick mother at her childhood home and picks up a random call. On the other end of the line is Young-sook (Jun Jong-Seo) who lived a traumatic life with her witch mother twenty years ago, in 1999.

6. The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

A young man named Tyler (Charlie Plummer) finds a strange, sexually explicit image of a woman in his father’s truck in a small town. He begins to suspect that he may have some contact with the Clovehitch Assassin, a killer who threatened the city ten years ago.

A devout Christian, Tyler’s father Don (Dylan McDermott) appears to be a perfect, kind man, but as Tyler continues to investigate, he finds more evidence pointing to Don having a darker past. The psychiatric thriller is largely based on the real story of Dennis Rader, popularly known as BTK Killer.

7. Rebecca (2020)

A newly married teenager arrives at her wonderful family home on a windy English beach and finds herself fighting for the dignity of her first wife, Rebecca, whose name has been in the house long after her death. A movie that makes you wonder how difficult life can get for some!

8. It Comes at Night (2001)

As the name implies, the movie follows the story of a mysterious entity that roams around at night, and soon threatens a family home. The man has established a strong domestic order with his wife and son. Then came the desperate young family seeking refuge.

9. Forgotten (2017)

“Forgotten” is one of the best psychological thrilling movies, written and directed by “Trey Edward Shults”. When his captive brother returns and appears to be a different man with no memory of 19 days ago, Jin-seok chases away the truth by kidnapping.

10. Uncut Gems (2019)

If you are in the mood for a movie that will leave you breathless, look no other than Uncut Gems. Adam Sandler plays the role of a jeweler who was looking for his next big gambling win. So, while making bets all his life, he balances work, family and runs from everyone, who wants a piece of his wins.

Final Thoughts

Netflix is a versatile video streaming platform that distributes mixed content for all kinds of people, interests, and streaming needs. If you are looking for something new and unique, then you should explore the “Psychological Thriller” secret genre on Netflix!