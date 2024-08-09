The Mouse Trap Review: A Painfully Misguided Venture

The Mouse Trap, directed by Jamie Bailey and written by Simon Phillips, is a horror reimagining of Walt Disney’s 1928 animated short film, Steamboat Willie. It was released following the public domain status of Mickey’s Steamboat Willie version on January 1, 2024. The premise, while potentially intriguing, quickly devolves into a dismal affair, more laughable than horrifying, and not in a good way.

The story centers around a group of friends—Alex (Sophie McIntosh), Marcus (Callum Sywyk), Marie (Allegra Nocita), Ryan (Ben Harris), and Gemma (Mireille Gagné)—who decide to sneak into an amusement arcade after hours. What seems like an adventurous thrill quickly spirals into a nightmare when they realize they’re not alone. A masked killer, dressed in a Mickey Mouse costume, begins a terrifying game of cat and mouse.

From the outset, the plot of The Mouse Trap is riddled with clichés and predictable turns. The premise of being trapped in an amusement arcade with a killer should elicit tension and fear, but the execution falls flat. Simon Phillips’ writing fails to balance the comedic and horror elements, resulting in a script that feels more like a bad joke than a gripping narrative. The characters make the usual horror movie mistakes, like splitting up and ignoring obvious warning signs, which only adds to the frustration of the viewer.

The dialogue is uninspired and often cringe-worthy, filled with forced humor that lands awkwardly. There are attempts at witty banter that feel out of place during intense moments. This breaks any immersion the film might have achieved. The plot twists, if they can be called that, are telegraphed from miles away, making the film painfully predictable.

The characters in The Mouse Trap are underdeveloped stereotypes. Alex, played by Sophie McIntosh, is the typical final girl, though her lack of depth and agency makes it hard to root for her. Callum Sywyk’s Marcus is the jock with a heart of gold, but his performance feels wooden and unconvincing. Allegra Nocita as Marie, the quirky best friend, and Ben Harris as Ryan, the comic relief, deliver performances that are more annoying than endearing. Mireille Gagné as Gemma, the supposed brains of the group, is given little to work with, and her character’s smart decisions are undercut by the questionable actions forced by the script.

Simon Phillips as the killer in the Mickey Mouse costume is perhaps the film’s biggest letdown. Instead of a menacing and terrifying presence, his portrayal comes off as goofy and ineffective. There is a lack of menace in his performance, which is essential for a horror antagonist. The costume, rather than evoking fear, looks more like a cheap Halloween outfit, further diminishing any potential for horror.

Jamie Bailey’s direction is unfocused, failing to create a cohesive tone throughout the film. The attempts at humor and horror clash instead of complementing each other, resulting in a jarring viewing experience. The pacing is erratic, with moments of supposed tension being interrupted by misplaced comedic beats.

The cinematography by Bailey is equally unimpressive. The amusement arcade, which could have been a visually interesting and creepy setting, is shot in a bland and uninspired manner. There are no creative angles or lighting choices that could have enhanced the horror elements. Instead, the film relies on standard and uninventive shots that do nothing to build atmosphere or tension.

The special effects here are subpar, with practical effects that look amateurish and CGI that is glaringly obvious. The gore, which should be shocking and impactful in a horror film, looks fake and unimpressive. This further detracts from any potential scares the film might have had.

The music and sound design are equally lackluster. The score is forgettable, with no memorable themes or motifs. The sound effects, which could have been used to build tension, are instead overused and predictable. There are no moments where the audio truly enhances the fear or comedy, making it feel like an afterthought.

Overall:

The Mouse Trap is a misguided attempt at blending comedy and horror. The premise of a killer in a Mickey Mouse costume could have been a unique and interesting twist. However, the execution is severely lacking. With poor writing, lackluster acting, uninspired direction, and unimpressive technical elements, the film fails on almost every front.

Acting - 1/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 1/10

Plot/Screenplay - 1/10

Setting/Theme - 1/10

Watchability - 1/10

Rewatchability - 1/10
Overall 1/10