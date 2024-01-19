Pauly Shore Puts on the Short Shorts for Richard Simmons’s Story

In a cinematic twist that no one saw coming, Variety is reporting that the irreverently hilarious Pauly Shore is lacing up his sneakers and donning the iconic short shorts to step into the eccentric world of fitness icon Richard Simmons. Warner Bros.’ The Wolper Organization is orchestrating this unexpected pairing, bringing together Shore’s comedic prowess and Simmons’s flamboyant legacy. The fitness guru, however, seems less than thrilled, disavowing any connection to the upcoming biopic. But when has Pauly Shore ever let someone else’s opinion dictate his comic choices?

The Backstory: “The Court Jester” and Simmons’s Reluctance

The biopic germinated from an unrelated short film, “The Court Jester,” premiering at Sundance, where Shore not only plays Simmons but also shares the screen with Tamra Brown as Ellen DeGeneres and Jesse Heiman as a transformed individual influenced by Simmons’s fitness magic. Simmons, taking to social media, makes it clear he never greenlit this venture. However, the show must go on, and in this case, it’s being spearheaded by the irrepressible Pauly Shore.

Shore, known for his unabashed comedic style, expressed his excitement about bringing Simmons’s life to the forefront. In his own words, “Simmons represented mental health, getting people in shape, and being his authentic silly self!”. It’s undeniable that whenever Simmons graced the TV screen, eyes were glued, and laughter ensued. Shore seems poised to capture that infectious joy and translate it into a biopic.

Simmons’s Rise to Fitness Fame

Richard Simmons, a name synonymous with energetic workouts and flamboyant charisma, became a fitness sensation. Simmons unique approach was regularly breaking the mold of traditional workout gurus. His “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” aerobics videos became a cultural phenomenon, turning fitness routines into dance parties. Simmons wasn’t just a fitness icon; he was a pop culture force. I remember seeing Simmons gracing talk shows and winning hearts with his eccentric personality.

In 2014, Simmons vanished from the public eye, leaving fans and followers concerned about his well-being. Speculations and rumors ran rampant until Simmons assured everyone, via a phone interview with “Today” in 2016, that he wasn’t held hostage but simply preferred privacy. His disappearance added a layer of mystery to his already colorful persona, making his story ripe for a cinematic exploration.

The Wolper Organization’s Take

Mark Wolper of The Wolper Organization sees the potential for an amazing, dramatic, and uplifting story in Simmons’s life. With over 50 years of experience in making historical dramas and biopics, Wolper believes that Pauly Shore, with his uncanny resemblance to Simmons’s is the perfect fit. Serious discussions with a major writer are underway, aiming for a feature in the heartfelt tone of “Little Miss Sunshine.”

The Wolper Organization, responsible for cinematic gems like “Roots” and “L.A. Confidential,” is gearing up for a biopic that promises to be as much a tribute to Simmons’s legacy as it is a celebration of Pauly Shore’s comedic finesse. With Shore locked in to play Simmons, we anticipate a rollercoaster of laughs, nostalgia, and maybe a few teary-eyed moments. So, get ready to break a comedic sweat as Pauly Shore steps into the legendary short shorts of Richard Simmons.

In the world of biopics, this one is shaping up to be a workout for both the body and the funny bone. Stay tuned for more updates as we follow Pauly Shore’s journey to embody the irrepressible Richard Simmons on the big screen.