Old Dads Review: A Stale Comedy Misfire

Old Dads, the directorial debut of Bill Burr, fails to deliver on its promising premise. The film, co-written by Burr and Ben Tishler, stars Burr himself alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine. The trio portrays three aging buddies who find themselves navigating the challenges of late-life fatherhood. While the premise has a lot of potential for humor and heartfelt moments, the implementation falls flat. This leaves me feeling that it was forgettable and uninspired.

One of the fundamental issues with Old Dads lies in its lackluster script. The humor feels forced, relying heavily on tired stereotypes and clichés about middle-aged men grappling with modern parenting. The dialogue, often cringe-worthy and predictable, fails to evoke genuine laughter. Old Dad’s attempts at satirizing today’s parenting challenges, and generational clashes, are shallow. They lack that incisive wit and cleverness needed to make the humor resonate.

The performances, despite the talented cast, don’t do enough to save the film. Bill Burr, known for his sharp stand-up comedy, appears oddly subdued in his role as Jack Kelly. His delivery lacks the energy and charisma that fans have come to expect from him. Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine also struggle to breathe life into their respective characters, hampered by the uninspired material they are given to work with. The chemistry between the three leads feels forced, further diminishing the film’s potential for genuine emotional connection.

In addition to its weak writing and lackluster performances, Old Dads suffers from a lack of directorial vision. Bill Burr’s direction, while competent, lacks innovation and creativity. The film’s pacing is uneven, with scenes dragging on without purpose, leading to a disjointed viewing experience. The cinematography and visual style are unremarkable, adding little to the overall appeal of the film. For a directorial debut, one would expect a distinctive directorial voice. Old Dads doesn’t seem to showcase any notable directorial flair.

Furthermore, the film’s portrayal of female characters is disappointingly one-dimensional. The few women in the film are reduced to stereotypical roles: the nagging wife, the attractive but shallow love interest, and the strict preschool principal. These characters lack depth and agency, reinforcing outdated gender norms and adding to the overall sense of staleness that permeates the film.

The film’s soundtrack, composed of a predictable mix of ’80s and ’90s hits, feels like a cheap attempt to capitalize on nostalgia, further highlighting the film’s lack of originality. The music, rather than enhancing the emotional beats of the story, comes across as a desperate attempt to manipulate the audience’s emotions, a tactic that ultimately falls flat.

Old Dads squanders its potential with a lackluster script, uninspired performances, and pedestrian direction. Despite the talented cast, the film fails to deliver genuine humor or emotional resonance. Instead of offering a fresh take on the challenges of late fatherhood and generational differences, it relies on tired tropes and worn-out gags that have been explored in countless other comedies. Viewers seeking a genuinely funny and insightful exploration of parenthood would be better off looking elsewhere. Old Dads is a forgettable and underwhelming addition to the comedy genre, lacking the wit and originality needed to leave a lasting impression.