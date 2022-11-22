Cricket is the foremost popular sport in India, and India has significantly impacted the cricketing scene worldwide; think of the T20 format. Betting is a robust industry in the country; the country’s land casinos are concentrated in Goa and Sikkim, making internet betting a necessity. With the T20 world cup ending, we are looking forward to the start of the new IPL season in March 2023 (tentative date).

How to Bet on the IPL

The simplest and most convenient way to bet on the IPL is through online betting sites such as 10CRIC. With cricket IPL betting, like other sports, you can bet on the final winner of the league, the match, or even the number of runs to be scored within specific overs. There are many betting options, so you need to plan ahead to take advantage of the outcomes of each match. An example is a series score; you can bet on an over/under score. In addition, you can bet on the score of a series of matches. So if Pakistan and India are playing a series, you can bet on the number of matches either team will win or lose.

The difference between the IPL and T20

The IPL

Ten teams in the current IPL format compete against each other for the IPL title; each team represents a city in India. An IPL season usually lasts about seven weeks, with each team playing at least two matches, one home and one away match. A major auction happens pre-season, where teams acquire the players they need or transfer existing players, quite similar to the transfer window period in the English Premier League.

And like the EPL, millions of dollars change hands as teams do their best to get the best players. IPL teams are not limited to local players; you get some international players there, like the Punjab Kings bowler Kagiso Rabada. There is a limit to the number of international players a team can have up to a maximum of five overseas players. The IPL has become the most lucrative league in cricket worldwide. So much so that there was a call for the ICC to intervene and implement a cap on the IPL auction amounts.

IPL Teams

Chennai Super Kings have lifted the trophy three times (2010, 2011,2018); in 2020, they finished 7th. They are always a team to watch.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has only one title (2016) under their belt but has qualified for the playoffs in 2017,2018,2019 and 2020.

Royal Challengers Banglore’s batsman and Captain, Virat Kohli is the highest run scorer in the IPL. He has 5,878 runs.

Rajasthan Royals were winners in 2008, and since then, they have yet to win any silverware.

Mumbai Indians have had the most success in the IPL, with five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020). Their talented batsman Ishan Kishan hit 30 sixes in the 2020 season.

Kolkata Knight Riders last won in 2014; they have some of the best bowlers, like Harbhajan Singh and Varun Chakravarthy, so we expect great things this season.

Punjab Kings have never won a title, so they will come fighting this season. Their captain KL Rahul scored 670 runs in the 2020 season.

Delhi Capitals have yet to win a title; maybe this season will be their year.

Gujarat Titans are the reigning champions, having defeated the Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 season. This year they will be fighting to keep the title.

Lucknow SuperGiants are the newest team to the IPL. Established in 2021, they reached the playoffs in their debut season, so we expect even better things from them this season.

T20

T20 is a cricket-playing format strictly limited to twenty overs per side, which translates to four overs per bowler. With this format, you can expect shorter and more intense games with a lot of drama from both batsmen and bowlers. As a bettor, T20 has higher winning margins. The average run difference between a winning and losing team is around 39 runs, while for the IPL, it’s around 26 runs.

Pixabay

The Best IPL Betting Sites

10CRIC

10CRIC is among the best online casino sites in India; it has a comprehensive sportsbook that covers cricket, Kabaddi, and a host of other sports and leagues. 10CRIC is also available as an application compatible with Android and IOS.

Betway

Betway has a great selection of options, odds, and unique live betting features.

22Bet

22 Bet has a simple layout and convenient payment methods; it covers all formats of cricket imaginable. It’s better to download the app as the site is prone to lags.

Last Word

The IPL is optimally positioned when the rest of the cricket world is on a break, or there are a few ODI’s being played; this way, it gets maximum coverage and viewership. As a bettor, some excellent opportunities can win you considerable amounts. It’s best to research thoroughly and know what you are wagering on. After that, sit back and enjoy the gentlemen’s game.