Final Destination 6 will be produced by director Jon Watts

Fresh from the $1.5 billion–grossing behemoth “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” filmmaker Jon Watts has boarded “Final Destination 6” as a producer for New Line Cinema. Watts’ wife and partner, Dianne McGunigle (“Cop Car”), is also producing, alongside longtime “Final Destination” producers Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. “Both Dianne and I have been massive fans of ‘Final Destination’ from the very beginning,” Watts said in a statement. “So to be able to have a hand in crafting a new story with the original team and New Line is going to be both fun and exciting.”

