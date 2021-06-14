How Comedies Benefit Your Mental Health

Ah, comedies; who doesn’t love to crack up watching a movie? We have our favorite actors and comedians that help us laugh. That’s only one of the benefits of watching a comedy. The truth is that comedies are beneficial to different parts of a person’s wellbeing. They’re funny, and they connect us with like-minded people. Here are some various ways that comic films help your mental and physical well-being.

Laughter is the best medicine

Laughing produces a pleasant feeling, and that’s because when you giggle, your brain is rewarded with happy hormones. If you’re laughing, it’s likely that dopamine or serotonin is bouncing around in your mind. Having a laugh provides a calming sensation in your physical body as well. When you’re cracking up, your body releases tension, which is always good. Watch a silly movie, and let yourself laugh. The goofier the antics of the characters, the better. The great thing about comedies is that there are so many different varieties of them. Different people find various things funny. Pick out a comedic film that appeals to your sense of humor.

Comedies provide stress relief

Watching a funny film takes you out of your stress mode. Remember that stress can have a detrimental effect on your mental and physical health. Think of comedies as a temporary remedy to your stressful feelings. Some people struggle to justify why they should make time for film-watching. One reason is that the movie is helping your health. You get involved in the silly predicament in the movie. The characters are entertaining, and you’re entranced by their actions. You can kick back and forget about your life problems and get invested in the character’s shenanigans. It’s a great escape from your troubles when you laugh at someone else’s. The actors in a comedy are aiming to make their audience laugh and entertain them.

Comedies connect you with like-minded people

Comedies not only help you laugh, but they can connect you with like-minded people. If you have social anxiety, it’s hard to think of things to talk about with new people. Discussing films is a simple thing you can do with others. It’s a way to socialize that’s low-key. You laugh at the same things as someone else, and you can share those jokes. When you’re with a new friend or an old one, you can talk about funny movies you both like. It can be a great way to break the ice when you’re meeting new people. Share your favorite humorous film, and see if your friend likes it too. Comedies provide inside jokes with friends. If you’ve both seen the same comic cinema, you can reminisce about the funniest parts together. They’re a social type of movie.

Watching a funny movie can help you when times are tough

Life isn’t always easy, and there are undoubtedly challenges. Nobody wants to wallow in their troubles forever. If you’re grieving the loss of a loved one, that can take a toll on your body or mind. When you’re going through a divorce or separation, you need a break from these issues. A comedy is a much-needed escape from your complex challenges. Laughter can help you in so many ways. You might not know how to get out of your funk, but a comedy almost forces you to leave those troubles behind. If anything else, it’s a distraction from your tough situation.

Coping with your feelings in therapy

Comedies are a great escape, but sometimes you need to face issues head-on. That's where therapy can help. You can visit with a therapist in person or try online counseling. Regardless of the type of treatment you go for, you can find help. It's crucial to remember that your mental wellbeing matters.