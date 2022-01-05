How Movie Dates Can Improve Intimacy in Your Relationship

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, going to the movies hasn’t been as commonplace as it used to be. However, it is possible to have a movie date at home too, and it may be good for your relationship to do so.

Intimacy is an important factor in relationships, and a date with a movie can help bring intimacy back into your relationship. In fact, watching a film with your partner may ignite several different types of intimacy. But what is intimacy and why is it important?

What is Intimacy?

Intimacy is the connection we make with another person and often refers to honesty and openness, vulnerability, and sharing. It is most often used in close loving relationships of a romantic nature, but it is also an important aspect of friendships. Sometimes, intimacy is used to refer to sexual interaction, but there are different types of intimacy as well.

Intimacy is an important aspect of healthy relationships because it fosters a feeling of closeness. There are four types of intimacy. Experiential intimacy is when people bond over hobbies, entertainment, and other leisure activities. Emotional intimacy refers to the sharing of feelings and trust. Intellectual intimacy is the comfort experience when sharing ideas and views. Finally, sexual intimacy (sometimes referred to as physical intimacy) is characterized by the sharing of sensual and sexual activity.

Intimacy builds as a relationship grows and strengthens. While intimacy is found in new relationships as well, it will generally build into more long-term intimate connections and bonds. When we date and spend time with another person, we become more comfortable with them and develop stronger feelings of closeness and attachment.

How Movie Dates Can Improve Intimacy

Dating is an important aspect of a romantic relationship at any stage. While dating is often thought of as an aspect of the early stages of a relationship, it is also a necessary component or more developed bonds. A lot of long-term partners begin to date less but going to a movie or even watching one at home can reignite certain feelings of intimacy in a relationship.

A movie date can help you keep your relationship fresh, and it also provides something to discuss long after the film ends. Not only that, but it encourages closeness and romance because movies are typically watched with low lighting with couples cuddling or in close proximity to one another.

Movies also offer time to spend together because most movies are at least around 2 hours long. This helps you free up time to spend with your romantic partner. It can be difficult to set aside time otherwise because life is busy with chores, work, responsibilities, and families. Purchasing a movie ticket or setting aside the time to watch a movie at home gives you that much-needed time to build intimacy and strengthen your relationship.

When the movie ends, the themes and characters may be relatable and allow you to discuss new topics, even if you have been in a relationship with your partner for years or even decades. This can bring fresh topics into your discussions and allow you to learn more about each other that you may not have known otherwise.

While a lot of marriages stray away from regular dating, that can lead to a mundane routine and lack of excitement in a relationship. It is important to keep the intimate sparks alive and setting a weekly movie date can do just that. It is also possible to watch various genres of movies to set different moods. One week you may want to laugh with your partner and the next you may want to hold your partner close while watching something scary. Romantic movies may also bring intimate feelings to the forefront of your mind that can be acted upon for romantic gestures and experiences.

Other Ways to Build Intimacy

While watching a movie with your partner can be a great way to build intimacy, it is good to keep it fresh with other methods as well. Keep the dating unique and try to change it up every so often. In addition, there are some other ways to build intimacy and show your partner that you care.

Show your appreciation for the things that your partner does for you. Let them know you are grateful to have them around and in your life. Set aside time to spend together without distractions like cell phones or children.

When you do get the time to spend alone with your partner, make an effort to truly communicate. Talk about your dreams, feelings, and struggles. Be open and allow them to learn more about you. It can seem hard to learn more about someone that you have spent years with, but it is always possible if you remain open and talk with honesty. There are even games that can help to open up new conversations about topics that you may never have thought to discuss before.

Strive to show physical affection more often without it being sexual. Holding hands, hugging, cuddling, and back rubs are all good options that long-term relationships often dismiss. Bringing them back into your bond can help to promote better physical intimacy.

Finally, set goals together and work toward them. Talk about them occasionally and get on the same page about your future. This can help with intellectual intimacy and grow a bond as a partnership.

Conclusion

Intimacy is an important aspect of any relationship. A movie date may sound simple and unoriginal, but it can also be a great way to become emotionally and physically close to your partner and allow you to spend time with them intellectually.

Different movies evoke different emotions that can be shared to strengthen the connection between you and your partner and discussions can occur long after the movie date is over. It can also provide you with time to look forward to each week that you know you will spend with your romantic partner.