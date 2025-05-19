Top 7 Reimagined Fairy Tales To Watch

Tales as old as time, but give them fresh perspectives and modern touches! Classic fairy tales serve timeless characters and stories that live on for generations. When we don’t get enough, that’s when they’re reimagined. And guess what? Some of them are just as good as the original one! Here are the top 7 retellings of classic tales that became our favorites.

1. Maleficent (2014)

Sleeping Beauty, but from the villain’s perspective! This retelling is probably the most famous movie on this list and needs no introduction. The evil witch who cursed Princess Aurora is one of the most beloved villains ever. Angelina Jolie, in her dark, feminine, witchy light, portrays the misunderstood Maleficent, serving big time. For our cinephiles who have a knack for antagonists (including me), this is your sign to watch or rewatch this Disney treat.

2. Snow White and the Huntsman (2012)

Snow White’s brand new adaptation might be disappointing, but hey, never forget how this retelling snapped back when it came out in 2012. It is unexpectedly great. One can lean into the narrative after being impressed by the stunning cast (Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Stewart, Sam Claflin, and Charlize Theron) and their brilliant performances. The aesthetics, costumes, music, and everything about this movie are stunning. And Charlize Theron is the most viciously gorgeous Evil Queen that any Snow White adaptation has ever managed to deliver.

3. The Ugly Stepsister (2025)

This brand-new take on Cinderella’s stepsister blew the audience away. The genre shift is quite compelling as it turned the fairytale upside down. Horror-filled and chilling, this view of a sidelined character from the original tale is how retellings should be. She is envious, crafty, and straight out of your nightmare. For those who love the Red Queen from Alice in Wonderland, you’re gonna adore her.

4. Red Riding Hood (2011)

Another dark fairy tale that brings more intrigue and mystery to the original story. Amanda Seyfried as the Red Riding Hood is hauntingly beautiful. It is set in a medieval forest that is shadowed by a wolf. As Red Riding Hood goes through an adventure, it results in unprecedented trouble. The gothic elements and darkness of a fantastical forest are the cherry on top.

5. Into the Woods (2014)

This one epic fairy tale weaves together many renowned classics like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel. All of the most iconic characters unfold a magical story filled with musical numbers and the reality of dreams and wishes. It has a star-studded cast with big names like Meryl Streep and Anna Kendrick. You cannot miss this one if fantasy is your genre!

6. Black Swan (2010)

Although it is not a fantasy story, unlike the rest of the movies on this list, it is equally stunning in its creation. Black Swan is a psychologically twisted story inspired by the original White Swan. Contrary to the angelic white swan, this movie revolves around the darker version of it. Natalie Portman’s Oscar-winning role unmasks the obsession and paranoia while blurring the line between reality and imagination.

7. Ella Enchanted (2004)

Inspired by Cinderella, Ella is the same soft-hearted kindred spirit. But unlike her, she finds herself stuck in a curse of obedience that leads her on a journey of self-discovery. Anne Hathaway is charming as ever in this lighthearted yet empowering tale. Fun characters and the whimsical tone make it the perfect comfort watch.

How dull would the movie industry be without it going back to these timeless characters and brand new turns to the original lore? Retellings breathe new life into these fantastical masterpieces. Let us know which one of these is your favorite!