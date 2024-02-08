8 Apps or Addons To Watch Movies for Free

In today’s world, there are more ways to watch movies for free. Streaming services, apps, and add-ons offer tons of movies to choose from, without costing you anything.

Some of these options may have limited selections or require you to watch ads. But they’re still great for watching your favorite shows or finding new ones.

So stay till the end to find out some of the top 8 apps or addons that will help you watch free movies. Let’s go!!

8 Best Apps or Add-ons To Watch Movies for Free

1. Tubi TV

Tubi TV is a free streaming service that has a huge collection of movies and TV shows. The selection is constantly updated. So, you can find everything from classic comedies to recent blockbusters.

Speaking of compatibility, the app works on all kinds of devices. It works with smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

Key Features:

The app is available for free.

The content section gets constant updates.

You get a free stream with minimal ads.

There is a parental control option.

2. Crackle

Crackle is another free streaming service with a wide selection of movies and TV shows. The app is owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment. Therefore, you can find various Sony movies on this platform.

Key Features:

They have a free streaming option with limited ads.

You get a curated genre collection.

They have a user- friendly interface.

There is an offline viewing option.

3. Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that comes with lots of movies and TV shows on demand. The app is owned by ViacomCBS. So, you can find a lot of ViacomCBS content on the platform.

Key Features:

They have curated collections and theme channels.

The advertisements that you see in this app are bare minimum.

The app has an on-demand content library.

4. Plex

Plex is a media server app that lets you stream your own personal collection of TV shows, documentaries, films, etc to any device.

It is a great option if you have a large collection of digital media and want to access it from any location.

Key Features:

You can stream your own personal media collection.

Plex makes use of client-server architecture .

You get a centralized media platform for managing your media library.

It offers offline syncing and remote access options.

Plex supports third-party integrations and plugins.

5. Popcornflix

Popcornflix is a free streaming service where the content library is more limited than some of the other options on this list. However, you can still find some entertaining content on Popcornflix.

Key Features:

You get an option of downloadable content for offline viewing.

There is a lot of focus on independent films along with global cinema.

There are various genres and themes.

6. Kodi

Kodi is a media player app that can be used to stream various content.

It is a bit more difficult to set up than some of the other options on this list. But, it is a powerful tool that gives you access to all kinds of content.

Key Features:

Kodi is highly customizable and flexible.

There is support for live TV.

Kodi comes with advanced audio and video settings.

Kodi integrates with PVR (Personal Video Recorder) software. This helps users to record live TV shows and schedule recordings.

It provides centralized media management tools. This lets users organize, categorize, and manage their local media library.

7. The Crew Kodi Add-on

The Crew Kodi Add-on is a popular third-party Kodi add-on. It is well curated and constantly updated with new content to keep users entertained.

It is also well known for its huge collection of mainstream and independent movies. So make sure to discover the features of Crew Kodi Addon by installing it.

Key Features:

The Crew Kodi Add-on has a user-friendly interface.

They are committed to providing regular content updates.

The Crew comes with an integrated search function feature. This helps users to find certain movies or TV shows by title, actor, genre, or other criteria.

It makes use of multiple sources for scraping links and information about content.

The Add-on is linked with a premium-link service called Real-Debrid. This provides access to high-quality streaming links.

It also supports something called Trakt integration. This lets users track their watched history, progress, and ratings across multiple devices.

8. YouTube

YouTube is an excellent resource for watching movies for free. It’s easy to find full-length movies on YouTube.

You can also find clips and trailers for upcoming releases. Speaking of its availability, YouTube is available on any device with a web browser.

Key Features:

It has a vast and diverse content library.

The platform provides monetization opportunities for creators through programs like advertising revenue sharing and channel memberships.

YouTube has some great accessibility features like captioning, audio descriptions, etc.

It supports live streaming and lets users broadcast real-time events.

The Bottom Line

The above 8 apps and add-ons are the best options available. Do some research on these apps and find out more about it. Most importantly, choose the app that suits your preferences.

So, it’s time to get some popcorn, relax, and start streaming!