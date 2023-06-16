With a remarkable selection of online slots to pick from online casinos such as Mr Bet, it’s understandable why some people find it challenging to pick a game. There are over 10,000 video slot games online, each with a unique design, theme, betting limits, and gameplay mechanics. This is why it becomes difficult for a player to decide on the best game to play.

However, it doesn’t necessarily have to be difficult, especially when you have the internet. You can always search for the best slots in India and get hundreds of results recommending multiple games. After thorough research, we discovered some of these games are featured in almost every blog post, player forums, online casino, and many other sources. So, if you are looking for the top 5 slots in India at the moment, you should try some of the following.

Wolf Gold – Pragmatic Play

Starting our list of the top 5 slots in India is a popular game that features an American outback theme. Wolf Gold was one of the games that put Pragmatic Play on the map and enabled the company to compete with industry heavyweights such as Playtech, NetEnt, Microgaming, and other top software companies.

Wolf Gold slot has smooth gameplay and crisp graphics that transition well from the desktop to mobile platforms. Complemented perfectly by haunting wolf howls and wildlife noises in the background, the game is fun and entertaining. The inclusion of features such as free spins with multipliers, money respin bonus round, and three fixed jackpots with massive multipliers of x1000, x100, and x30 make it as rewarding as it is fun to play.

Be careful, though; this is a highly volatile game. It means you must stake your money carefully lest you go broke within a matter of spins. The best way to increase your chance(s) of winning is by monitoring how you stake money during gameplay.

Piggy Riches Megaways – Red Tiger

The name Piggy Riches is not new in the online casino industry. The original game was released in 2010 and was quite a hit among players. This classic title has been rebirthed with a new feature – the Megaways feature. This means you now have up to 117,649 unique ways of winning on each spin, compared to the 15 paylines in the classic version.

During gameplay, prepare to interact with Gentleman Pig and Lady Pig as they reward you in their Piggy Manor, which is filled with all sorts of features and rewards. In addition to the Megaways feature, there is the Cascading win system, free spins, and multipliers. With an RTP of 95.7% and a maximum bet limit of $8 per spin, the maximum you can win as you play Piggy Riches Megaways is $83,796.

Book of Dead – Play’n Go

There are tens of online slots that use the “Book of…” title. However, few have enjoyed success, like Book of Ra – the first game ever to use the title – and Play’n Go’s Book of Dead. Despite being released in 2014, the game is as popular as it first debuted. Rated by top slot reviewing sites as the epitome of Egyptian-themed slots, this game has plenty of treasure to unravel. You can play Play’n Go’s Book of Dead slot for as little as $0.01. If you wish to go for the maximum bet, you can wager $100 per spin, potentially rewarding you with $250,000.

Starburst – NetEnt

Starburst, like Piggy Riches and Book of Dead, has been around for a few years. The game is considered a classic, given that it was released in 2012. Yet, despite being online for over a decade now, it continues to thrill and entertain. Its popularity stems from the fact that it uses a simplistic approach to online casino entertainment. As you play Starburst online, you’ll find yourself on a cosmic planet filled with colorful gems.

Fearture-wise, it lacks a free spins bonus game. To make up for this, it introduced the “win both ways” mechanism. It was the first game ever to include this feature, which lets you form wins from either side of the game, effectively doubling the number of paylines to 20. It also has a respin feature, which is triggered when you land a wild symbol on reels 2, 3, or 4.

Dragon’s Luck – Red Tiger Gaming

Red Tiger Gaming might not be as old as NetEnt, Playtech, Microgaming, and many other software providers. However, they’ve been consistently good when it comes to designing their online slot games. They introduced the concept of Must Drop jackpots, which other software providers quickly picked. They also focused mainly on developing Asian-themed slots, something they still do to date.

So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Dragon’s Luck slot is such a beautifully designed game with plenty of in-game features. It features symbols synonymous with Asian culture, including koi fish, coins, and the mighty dragon. It also features a high payout, which is 1,380x your bet. This loosely translates to a cool $82,800 at maximum bet.