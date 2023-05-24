Photo by Remedios Remón on Unsplash

There is no denying that wearing men’s hats & beanies is fun. But, choosing the perfect one is not a piece of cake.

You need to consider a lot of things while buying hats and beanies. For example, the size, color, durability, etc.

So, if you are also confused about how to choose the right hat, this article is just for you.

In this guide, we will discuss the top tips for buying hats and beanies for men.

Let’s begin!

Some Useful Tips for Buying Men’s Hats & Beanies

Here are some important factors to consider while buying hats and beanies for men.

Pick a Hat Style

Different men prefer different hat styles depending upon their style, face shape, and the event where they will be wearing the hat.

When it comes to style, you need to consider the outfit you will pair the hat with.

For example, if you are into informal outfits, you should go for baseball hats. That’s because these hats are one of the most casual ones out there.

However, if you prefer formal over informal outfits and want to look classy, we would suggest opting for Pork Pie, Fedora, or Homburg.

Select the Material

Different hats and beanies are made of different materials. So, you must pick the material that best suits you.

For example, if you want a lightweight hat with a soft and fuzzy texture, you should opt for cotton.

You can also get the hat in dyed fabric if you like the hat and beanies soft and faded. Brushed canvas is also a popular material choice as it is not only soft but durable as well.

However, if you want the hats breathable and light in weight, we would suggest you go for polyester mesh.

Get the Correct Size

Another important factor while buying hats and beanies is to check the size. Otherwise, it will not look good on you.

The majority of baseball hats are adjustable. As a result, they can easily fit different head shapes and sizes.

However, some hats like cowboy hats are not adjustable at all. So, you need to select the size that perfectly fits you or else you will be uncomfortable with it.

For example, the hat must fit in your head readily and should not blow off with the wind.

Moreover, you should also not buy a hat that is too fit. Otherwise, it will limit the flow of blood in your head.

If you are confused about the size, you can also take the assistance of the experts present at the store. They will help you pick the perfect size for you.

Consider Your Facial Structure and Shape

We all know the fact that hats and beanies highlight the shape of your face. For this reason, it is incredibly important that you buy a hat considering your facial structure and shape.

For example, if you have a long or skinny facial shape, you must get a hat with an average crown height.

That’s because hats that have a longer or shorter crown height will make your face appear longer.

However, if your face has a spherical shape, you should opt for small-sized hats as they will make your face appearance better.

Select Your Desired Color

Men’s hats & beanies are available in a huge variety of colors and designs. For instance, there are bright, dull, and plain colors available.

Before going to the store, you must be clear about the color and style you want. It can be anything based on your outfit.

Otherwise, there is a huge chance that you will be confused with the variety available at the store.

Pick a Closure Type

If you prefer adjustable hats over fitted ones, there are different types of closures to consider.

For example, there are plastic closures, nylon & cloth closures with belts, metal buckles, and Velcro.

You can opt for a plastic snap closure if you want a hat that will fit almost all head shapes. It is the most common closure type and everyone loves it.

When it comes to nylon and cloth closures, they are the simplest variant of closures.

They feature a plastic clip or a metal buckle to adjust the size. However, if you are not a fan of metal or plastic, this closure type is not for you.

Talking about the Velcro belts, they are incredibly easy to open and close. However, they require regular cleaning, or else the link will catch the strip.

Select the Hat Panel

Based on panels, men’s hats are categorized into three types: 5, 6, and 7-panel hats. You can opt for any of them.

If you want a hat suitable for screen printing or logo embroidery, you must select a 5 or 7-panel hat.

That’s because it does not feature any seams making it the perfect choice for printing and embroidery.

However, if embroidery is not your concern, you can also opt for a 6-panel hat. It has a seam running in the middle and also a wider brim in comparison.

Durability

Durability is also an important factor to consider that a lot of people neglect.

If the hat is not durable, you will not be able to wear it for a long time. Not only this, but it will also not provide any value for money. You can check the reviews of the store from where you intend to buy the hat from. If the reviews are positive, you are good to go.

However, if there are more negative reviews, you must reconsider your decision. Apart from this, you should also read the care label properly to determine whether the hat is washable or not. This will also give you an idea of how durable the hat is.

Final Thoughts

All in all, it is incredibly difficult to shop for men’s hats & beanies. That’s because they are available in different styles, materials, colors, and fit.

You need to be extremely careful while shopping for them. Otherwise, they might not suit you.

For example, what looks good on another person might look terrible on you.

So, make sure you consider all the above-mentioned tips while buying hats & beanies. This way, you will find the perfect hat for yourself.