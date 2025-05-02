PitchBLACK Awards 2025: Truth-Tellers Took Center Stage in Harlem

“You don’t lie in documentary.” That line from legendary editor Lillian E. Benson was more than a soundbite. It became the heartbeat of the night at the PitchBLACK Awards.

On May 1, 2025, the PitchBLACK Awards lit up Harlem’s Apollo Stages at the Victoria, honoring the creatives who turn truth into impact. Hosted by Black Public Media (BPM), this year’s celebration marked the close of an inspiring week of film pitches, immersive experiences, and community love. But this wasn’t just an awards show. This was about legacy, vision, and a whole lot of heart.

Lillian E. Benson Brings the Truth

The highlight of the night was the presentation of the 2025 BPM Trailblazer Award to the one and only Lillian E. Benson. In conversation with NPR host Brittany Luse, Benson shared wisdom, history, and a little fire.

She spoke about how her parents taught her to mean what she said. In her words, “If it was a no, you had better not ask again.” That upbringing shaped her ethic in the edit bay, where she built a career by standing firm and showing directors what their footage was really saying.

She recounted a story where she was brought in to fix a film late in the game. One director wanted her. One did not. She picked one scene, cut it with precision, and made it undeniable. “I didn’t shoot a thing. I didn’t write a word. I just showed them the truth they already had.”

When asked what she would tell emerging Black filmmakers in today’s climate, her answer was raw and real: “Make sure you’re safe. Take care of your family. Then take care of the work.” She also reflected on the strength of her ancestors, adding, “My great-grandmothers survived worse than this. I need to shut my mouth and keep going.”

Immersive Storytelling Winners

Lisa Osborne, BPM’s Director of Emerging Media, took the mic to announce the winners from the immersive side of the competition. These were not just flashy VR projects. These were deeply personal, culturally rich worlds built from scratch.

Grand Prize ($25,000): Run by Jeremy Kamal

This third-person sci-fi game set in a smoke-filled prairie explores memory, identity, and survival. The jurors praised its stunning visuals and poetic storytelling. Jeremy thanked his community, his collaborators, and his wife, Hannah. “Leap first and the net will follow,” he said.

Run by This third-person sci-fi game set in a smoke-filled prairie explores memory, identity, and survival. The jurors praised its stunning visuals and poetic storytelling. Jeremy thanked his community, his collaborators, and his wife, Hannah. “Leap first and the net will follow,” he said. Jury Favorite: Rhythmic Wave II: Ancestral Waves in Motion by Aya

This interactive performance piece blends African dance traditions with AI and projection art. Aya emphasized the importance of naming cultural roots in modern dance. “Traditional African dance is the foundation of pop culture,” she told the crowd. “We are bringing hidden movement into the light.”

Documentary Award: Finding Joy in the Pain

Denise Greene, BPM’s Director of Programs, introduced the five film finalists. Chosen from nearly 100 submissions, each project showcased bravery, brilliance, and depth. But one stood out:

Documentary Award ($50,000): Finding Your Laughter by Arlieta Hall and Brittany Alsot

This deeply moving documentary follows Hall’s real-life journey as a comedian and a caregiver for her father, who battled Alzheimer’s. Hall gave an emotional speech. “Black Public Media has been an anchor in my career. I met you in 2022 when I was ready. And you all stayed in touch. Now I’m here.”

Closing Words That Hit Home

Executive Director Leslie Fields-Cruz closed the show with a rallying message. She reminded the audience that Black Public Media has been elevating these stories for 46 years, and they are not slowing down.

“There is no one way to tell a Black story because there is no one way to be Black,” she said. “Our narratives have not always been welcome. But we will not be erased. We will not be ignored.”

She praised the winners, the staff, the jurors, and the organizations that have stood behind BPM.

Final Thoughts

The PitchBLACK Awards 2025 were not about red carpets or glitzy soundbites. They were about craft, community, and creative courage. In Harlem, storytellers stood up and spoke their truth. And thanks to Black Public Media, the world was ready to listen.

“There is no such thing as a Black audience. There are only audiences who appreciate well-told stories that come from a Black perspective.”

That’s the legacy being written now. And it’s just getting started.