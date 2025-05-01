Does Thunderbolts* Set Up Avengers: Doomsday?

Thunderbolts* is Phase Five’s Critical Crossroads. Thunderbolts* strategically positions itself as the climactic finale to MCU’s Phase Five and a pivotal bridge to Avengers: Doomsday. Every storyline, character choice, and thematic decision carries tremendous significance, setting the narrative stage for upcoming Avengers events. “Every Marvel road now leads to Doomsday.”

Clues Hidden in Plain Sight

Marvel consistently embeds clues, and Thunderbolts* is no exception. Fans should anticipate meticulously placed breadcrumbs hinting toward Avengers: Doomsday, subtle storylines seeded throughout recent films and Disney+ shows. Look for connections to the multiversal threats introduced in Loki, hints of Skrull involvement from Secret Invasion, and possible ties to the cosmic dangers previewed in Eternals. “Marvel is playing chess, and Thunderbolts is the queen’s gambit.”*

Valentina’s Power Move

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) isn’t just assembling a team; she’s orchestrating Marvel’s broader future. Her shadowy tactics, morally ambiguous methods, and strategic alliances hint at an elaborate endgame. Valentina’s role is pivotal, shaping events that ripple through the MCU and directly impacting the scale and scope of threats faced in Avengers: Doomsday. “Meet the woman pulling all of Marvel’s darkest strings.”

Which Thunderbolts Members Could Appear in Avengers: Doomsday?

Not all Thunderbolts may survive their adventure, but some will undoubtedly transition into Avengers-level events. Characters like Yelena Belova and The Winter Soldier have significant fan appeal and narrative potential, making them likely candidates for future appearances. Their journey in Thunderbolts* will directly influence their roles in Avengers: Doomsday. “They’re misfits today, but Avengers tomorrow?”

Spoiler Alert: Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, and the After-Credits Setup*

Before the film rolled, our screening was introduced by the cast in a surprisingly heartfelt and funny featurette. That tone quickly pivoted as Marvel showcased a high-energy teaser focused on the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. We’re talking concept art, logo reveals, and a visual design language that leaned hard into that vintage-sci-fi-meets-modern-tech vibe.

By the time Thunderbolts* ends, that connection to Marvel’s next big team gets very real.

In the after-credits scene, we see the now-reformed Thunderbolts, newly branded as the New Avengers, returning to a refurbished Avengers Tower, now called The Watchtower. The team is decompressing after a mission when Red Guardian asks, “Why are we always the last to know anything?” That line triggers a tense moment, as Yelena pulls up satellite footage on the Watchtower’s monitors.

What she shows them? A spaceship. Sleek, silver, and marked with the unmistakable ‘4’ logo.

The implication is clear: something’s coming from space. And the New Avengers have no idea what it is.

What Thunderbolts Must Do to Successfully Lead to Avengers: Doomsday*

Fans expect Thunderbolts* to set the stage clearly and compellingly for Avengers: Doomsday. It must deliver powerful character arcs, coherent storylines, and impactful reveals, leaving audiences eager and prepared for Marvel’s ultimate showdown. But now, with Fantastic Four in the mix, the connective tissue becomes even more exciting.

It’s not enough to tell a thrilling standalone story; the film must strategically propel viewers towards what’s next. “Thunderbolts has one job: setting up Marvel’s next big team-up.”*