Black Stories, Big Money: PitchBLACK 2025 Comes to Harlem

Black stories just leveled up. The 2025 PitchBLACK Forum is stepping into Harlem like it owns the block, and, quite frankly, it kinda does. This year, Black Public Media’s game-changing pitch competition hits The Apollo Stages at the Victoria with over $225,000 in development money up for grabs. Think Shark Tank, but for storytellers who actually have something to say. Now in its eighth edition, the PitchBLACK Forum is set to push BPM’s total funding past a cool $2 million. That’s not just support. That’s a statement.

If you haven’t heard of PitchBLACK yet, let me catch you up. This isn’t your cousin’s film fest. PitchBLACK is the biggest pitch competition in the U.S. for independent filmmakers and immersive media creators centering Black stories. We’re talking documentaries, VR, AR, 3D animation, games, the whole digital sandbox. Sponsored by Netflix and PBS, the PitchBLACK Forum puts creators on a stage in front of networks, funders, and decision-makers. This isn’t a vibe. It’s a movement.

On April 30, The Apollo Stages will see five film teams and six immersive storytellers make their case. If you’re expecting basic PowerPoint slides, think again. These pitches are live, loud, and built to shake the room. Morning sessions will focus on documentaries, while the afternoon gets real techy with projects incorporating AI, animation, and interactive storytelling. This ain’t no sit-down snoozefest. This is a cultural takeover.

The next day, May 1, the PitchBLACK Awards will light up Harlem like Times Square on New Year’s. And this year’s BPM Trailblazer Award is going to a legend: Lillian E. Benson. Emmy-nominated, editor of Eyes on the Prize II, Soul Food, Chicago Med, and Greenleaf! This woman’s résumé makes IMDb look like a résumé builder. NPR’s Brittany Luse will sit down with Benson for a conversation that’s sure to be both hilarious and holy. And because we like a little razzle with our dazzle, comedian and Harlem club boss Jamie Roberts will emcee the night.

Let’s keep it real. Hollywood isn’t exactly tripping over itself to fund bold, Black storytelling. That’s why PitchBLACK hits different. Since 2015, Black Public Media has awarded over $1.8 million to storytellers through this competition. And now, with this year’s funding pot, they’re breaking the $2 million ceiling. This isn’t just about money. It’s about access. It’s about voices that deserve to be heard, and stories that actually reflect the world we live in.

You don’t need to fly to New York to feel this energy. Between April 28 and May 12, BPM will stream a curated retrospective of Lillian E. Benson’s work for free at blackpublicmedia.org. That’s award-winning editing and soul-touching storytelling just a click away.

The 2025 PitchBLACK Forum isn’t just a moment. It’s a mission. One that’s redefining who gets to tell stories, what stories get told, and who gets to benefit from them. From Harlem to your timeline, this is how Black excellence moves: loud, proud, and funded.