8 Family-Friendly Movies Perfect For A Fun Afternoon

Looking for the perfect family-friendly movie to watch on a lazy afternoon? We’ve got you covered! From comedies and animated classics to dramas and musicals, these 8 movies are sure to provide hours of entertainment. They are lighthearted enough to enjoy with the whole family but entertaining enough that no one will be bored. So break out the popcorn and watch one of these 8 family-Friendly movies for a fun afternoon!

1. The Incredibles (2004)

This classic Pixar film follows the Parr family, a superhero clan who must come together to fight a new evil that threatens their city. A heartwarming story of family and heroism, The Incredibles is a movie that the whole family can enjoy. For example, you can even watch it on Disney+ in Japan if you use a VPN. If you’re looking for an action-packed and funny family film, this is the one for you! Also, if you’re curious about the sequel, The Incredibles 2 is also available for streaming.

2. Coco (2017)

If you’re looking for an animated film that is filled with music and culture, then Coco is the movie for you. This beautiful Pixar film follows a young Mexican boy named Miguel who goes on an adventure to the Land of the Dead. Along his journey, he meets many family members from generations past and learns about their history. Coco is a great way to introduce kids to different cultures in a fun and entertaining way. Additionally, the soundtrack is filled with classic Mexican songs and you can find it on Spotify or Apple Music.

3. The Goonies (1985)

Goonies never say die! If your family loves classic movies, then The Goonies is a must-see. It tells the story of a group of misfit kids who embark on a quest to find pirate treasure in order to save their homes from foreclosure. It’s a classic ‘80s movie that is full of adventure, laughs, and bonding moments. Plus, who doesn’t love the iconic ‘Goonies’ theme song? While you can stream it on many of the popular services, you can also find it on DVD or Blu-Ray. Additionally, there may be a sequel in the works so keep an eye out for that too!

4. E.T. (1982)

The classic sci-fi movie, “E.T.” follows the story of an alien who is stranded on Earth and befriends a young boy named Elliott. With the help of his siblings, Elliott embarks on a journey to “phone home” and get E.T. back to where he belongs. Although it was released more than 30 years ago, this timeless film continues to spark joy in children’s hearts today with its heartfelt messages about friendship and adventure. Plus, watching E.T.’s evolution from a scared outsider to a beloved family member makes for an unforgettable experience that parents can cherish along with their kids. It’s available to stream on various services, or you can also find it on DVD

5. The Princess Bride (1987)

If your family enjoys classic movies, you’ll want to introduce them to The Princess Bride. It has all the elements of a fairytale adventure – romance, battles, magic spells, and funny one-liners. Everyone in your family will find something to love about this film. Plus it stars Robin Wright as Buttercup and Cary Elwes as Westley, so you know it is bound to be good! Additionally, the ending will leave everyone with a smile on their face. If you’re looking for a timeless family-friendly movie, The Princess Bride is the perfect option.

6. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

This classic kids’ movie is a great choice for families of all ages. It tells the story of Dorothy, a young girl from Kansas who gets swept away to the magical Land of Oz. Along her journey, she meets some interesting characters and learns valuable lessons about courage, friendship, and believing in yourself. The Wizard of Oz features incredible costumes, amazing special effects, and memorable songs that will stick with you long after viewing it. You’ll be singing along to “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” before you know it! So why not take a trip down the yellow brick road? This enchanting film is sure to create family memories that will last a lifetime!

7. Wall-E (2008)

If you’re looking for an animated movie with a message, Wall-E is a perfect choice. This science fiction film follows a lonely trash compactor robot as he embarks on an adventure to save Earth from the mess it has become. With beautiful animation and plenty of laughs, this movie is sure to be enjoyed by everyone in the family. Plus, its important environmental message will get you thinking about how we can all do our part to help protect our planet. Also, be sure to stick around for the credits – there’s a funny surprise waiting at the end!

8. Up (2009)

Up is a classic from Pixar and Disney, and is perfect for an afternoon of family entertainment. The story follows Carl Fredricksen, an elderly widower who sets off on an adventure to fulfill his late wife’s dream of visiting South America. Along the way, he meets Russell, a young Wilderness Explorer who needs assistance in order to gain his final badge. The two forms an unlikely friendship as they face many obstacles together on their journey. It’s full of exciting twists and turns that will keep you entertained until the very end! Although it may have some sad moments due to its themes of loss and grief, Up ultimately sends a message about the power of determination and resilience that all ages can appreciate. So snuggle up with your family and get ready to join Carl, Russell, and the rest of their friends on an unforgettable journey!

These 8 family-friendly movies are sure to create some lasting memories with your loved ones. Whether you’re looking for a classic film, an adventure story, or an animated movie with a deeper message, there’s something here for everyone. So why not plan a movie night and enjoy the timeless entertainment that these cinematic gems have to offer? It’ll be a fun and unforgettable experience that parents can cherish along with their kids.