Fountain of Youth Review: Guy Ritchie’s Heist Adventure Delivers Charm

Guy Ritchie’s Fountain of Youth is exactly what you’d expect from a director who’s made a career out of slick dialogue, quirky ensemble casts, and globe-trotting mayhem—only this time, he’s chasing something a little more mythical than money. With a script penned by James Vanderbilt (Scream, Ready or Not), this action-adventure heist film attempts to blend sibling drama with Indiana Jones-style thrills, packing humor, intrigue, and ancient secrets into a glossy two-hour package. The result is a film that’s undeniably fun, if somewhat shallow—a cinematic amusement park ride that entertains in the moment, even if it evaporates shortly after the credits roll.

The Siblings at the Center:

The film primarily revolves around the strained but snappy relationship between Luke Purdue (John Krasinski) and his younger sister Charlotte (Natalie Portman). Luke is a charming, roguish treasure hunter with a knack for escape plans and an allergy to responsibility. Charlotte, on the other hand, is an Ivy League-educated historian turned museum curator who’s traded adventures for archives. Their estrangement stems from a mysterious fallout involving a past expedition gone wrong—one that cost them both dearly.

When Luke stumbles upon a centuries-old artifact that might point to the location of the real Fountain of Youth, he finds himself on the run from global mercenaries, shadowy corporate fixers, and an international law enforcement task force. Realizing he needs help deciphering the artifact—and navigating the ethical minefield of what it represents—he seeks out the one person smarter than he is: Charlotte.

The dynamic between Krasinski and Portman is the film’s strongest asset. Their banter crackles with warmth and resentment in equal measure, giving the otherwise fantastical proceedings some emotional grounding. Portman, in particular, brings depth to a role that could have been thankless; her Charlotte is a woman constantly pulled between her intellect and her heart, and she sells the character’s gradual return to adventure with grace and grit.

A Team Full of Archetypes:

As is customary in a Ritchie joint, the supporting cast is an ensemble of colorful rogues. Eiza González plays Esme, Luke’s ex-lover and the crew’s acrobatic infiltration expert, who brings sharp edges and sultry tension. Domhnall Gleeson is Owen Carver, the brains behind the technical wizardry, whose dry delivery and barely suppressed panic make him a comedic highlight. Arian Moayed brings charisma and cunning to Inspector Jamal Abbas

And then there’s Stanley Tucci, clearly having a blast as one of the film’s more mysterious characters, a wealthy antiquities mogul named Alaric Brandt. Tucci’s character is all theatrical purrs and sinister monologues, a throwback to the kind of suave megalomaniac you’d find in a 1960s Bond film. He’s a perfect fit for the movie’s heightened tone.

Ritchie’s Signature Style:

Stylistically, Fountain of Youth is classic Guy Ritchie, right down to the split-screens, kinetic editing, and ironic musical cues. The action is brisk, varied, and geographically expansive—taking the audience from the Moroccan desert to hidden catacombs beneath Venice, and finally into the heart of the Amazonian jungle where the titular fountain lies.

Sometimes, Ritchie’s style can overpower substance. There are moments where the film prioritizes flair over emotional payoff. The sibling reconciliation, though moving in parts, feels rushed by the demands of the next explosion or double-cross. The stakes are personal and mythical, but they don’t always hit as hard as they should.

Script, Myth, and Message:

James Vanderbilt’s script is a cocktail of heist clichés and cryptic clues, delivered with a wink and a nod. There’s a self-awareness to the dialogue that mostly works, though some exchanges lean too heavily into exposition. The film nods to classic treasure hunt films—National Treasure, The Mummy, even Romancing the Stone—but never quite reinvents the genre.

What it does well is play with the idea of youth and what it means to chase it. For Luke, it’s about reliving his glory days and recapturing a thrill he’s lost. For Charlotte, it’s about reconciling her past and embracing risk again. The Fountain, of course, is both literal and metaphorical—a MacGuffin and a mirror. That it may not deliver what anyone expects becomes part of the film’s thematic core.

There’s also a subtle critique of colonialism and the plundering of sacred artifacts—Charlotte in particular voices concern about who owns history and how it should be preserved. These elements aren’t deeply explored, but their inclusion gives the film a touch more weight.

Overall:

Fountain of Youth is not a game-changer, but it doesn’t need to be. It’s a stylish, star-driven romp with enough heart and humor to carry its familiar beats. Guy Ritchie keeps the pace brisk, the tone light, and the characters likable. John Krasinski and Natalie Portman make for a compelling sibling duo, and their chemistry anchors the film even when the plot goes off the rails.

There are missed opportunities here—particularly in developing the deeper emotional threads and exploring the film’s themes with more rigor. But for fans of action-adventure capers with a dash of mysticism and a lot of personality, Fountain of Youth offers a refreshing, if not entirely rejuvenating, cinematic escape.

John Krasinski and Natalie Portman have compelling chemistry as estranged siblings, anchoring the film emotionally and delivering witty banter with ease

Signature Ritchie flair—split screens, nonlinear storytelling, kinetic editing—keeps the film visually engaging and briskly paced

Exotic locations and set pieces—from Moroccan deserts to Venetian catacombs—lend the film a sweeping, escapist quality

Some scenes are bogged down by clunky exposition that slows momentum and feels overly didactic

