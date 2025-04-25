Inside Netflix Bites: WWE Superstars Take Over After Wrestlemania 41

After a weekend of body slams, surprise heel turns, and championship drama at WrestleMania 41, The Movie Blog had the chance to step into a very different kind of ring — a culinary one.

Netflix Bites, the streaming giant’s pop-up dining experience, brought the flavor to Las Vegas with a one-night-only post-WrestleMania celebration that drew in fans, foodies, and a whole lineup of WWE superstars. The immersive event featured a curated menu inspired by Netflix shows and a star-studded guest list that included Jey Uso, Liv Morgan, Kofi Kingston, Chelsea Green, Trick Williams, and more.

For many of the WWE athletes in attendance, the evening wasn’t just about great food — it was a celebration of the game-changing partnership between WWE and Netflix.

Chelsea Green Praises Netflix’s Global Reach

We caught up with Chelsea Green, who was in high spirits and soaking in the energy of the crowd.

“Honestly, this right here is exactly why I do what I do. I get to mingle with fans, talk about what I love, hype up the United States Women’s Championship,” Green said. “For me personally, I am so happy we’re on Netflix because in Canada it was really hard for my family to watch. Now it’s just like, ‘Oh, you can watch me in one place — just get Netflix!’ Everyone in the freaking world has Netflix.”

Green’s sentiment was echoed by many performers, especially those with global followings who now feel more accessible than ever before.

Jey Uso Enjoys the Moment

Fresh off a major victory at WrestleMania, Jey Uso kept things humble and reflective.

“I haven’t seen anything. No social media, nothing. I’ve just been off,” he said. “Wrestling Saturday, got the W. I’m always going to show support to Netflix. We never thought this would even happen.”

Kofi Kingston Says “We Told You So”

For Kofi Kingston, Netflix Bites was a full-circle moment after he and Xavier Woods proved their critics wrong with a tag team win at WrestleMania.

“A lot of people said we couldn’t do it… that we had never won as a team at WrestleMania before. And now here we are,” Kingston told us. “The partnership with Netflix has been amazing for all of us. We’re happy to be here.”

Trick Williams Looks to the Future

Despite coming up short in his match, Trick Williams showed up with confidence and charisma at Netflix Bites.

“I didn’t get the job done, but hey, we’re just getting started,” he said. “We need all eyes on the superstars. We look good. We look like money. Netflix gives that platform for everybody to see us, and we love that.”

The Power of Platform

The Netflix-WWE partnership has created a cultural crossover that’s just beginning to unfold. With live streaming, global accessibility, and marquee events like WrestleMania drawing millions, WWE’s move to Netflix is clearly more than a streaming deal — it’s a transformation of how fans experience sports entertainment.

And if Netflix Bites is any indication, it’s also a whole new way for fans to connect with their favorite stars — not just in the ring, but over cocktails and cuisine too.

