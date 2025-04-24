Review: Kesari Chapter 2 — The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh

A historical courtroom drama, set to challenge the impossible, hits the big screens on April 18, 2025. Titled “Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh”, the film fires up the big screens as well as the dormant emotions of the Indian audience. Bringing back India’s darkest history of mass massacre to life, this heated courtroom sequel to the 2019 historical action-drama “Kesari” stars Akshay Kumar as a legendary Indian revolutionary. A lawyer and a statesman during the British rule in India, who shook the roots of the tyrannous British Empire. He is none other than Justice Chettoor Sankaran Nair.

British actor Simon Paisley Day plays the antagonist General Reginald Dyer, who had brutally murdered thousands of innocent unarmed Indians at the Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919, when India was under British rule.

This emotion-triggering legal battle depicting India’s dark history has been adapted from the book “The Case That Shook The British Empire: One Man’s Fight For The Truth About The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre”. It has been produced by Karan Johar and written and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.

Featuring Akshay Kumar as Justice Chettoor Sankaran Nair, An Advocate, A Statesman, A Revolutionary!

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh (2025) Synopsis:

The roar of patriotism and revolution sounded loud against the injustice-laden British Empire in India! To avenge the brutal killings of the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh and bring them justice, a knight in shining armor steps in.

Witness an electrifying historical courtroom drama, as Justice Chettoor Sankaran Nair (played by Akshay Kumar) sues and takes on the barbarian General Reginald Dyer (played by Simon Paisley Day), who butchered thousands of innocent protestors at the Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919. It’s one man against the entire British Empire! Will justice prevail or injustice win?

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh (2025) Official Trailer:

The Good:

A courtroom ordeal that hits your emotions hard! Kesari Chapter 2 talks about bravery and patriotism that sparkled in the hearts of some Indians as they opposed the barbaric British rule. In this spiritual sequel to the 2019 historical action-drama Kesari, Akshay Kumar transitions from his fierce Sardaar avatar into a legendary Indian Advocate, Justice Chettoor Sankaran Nair, opposite R. Madhavan as his opponent’s defense lawyer.

The screenplay is fuelled with a booster dose of patriotism. Justice Nair, who used to work for the British, had a sudden jolt of realization after the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre incident, where thousands of innocent Indian protesters were mercilessly butchered by a barbarian British General named Reginald Dyer. Dyer ordered his soldiers to open fire on the unarmed protesting crowd and closed all exit paths. A bloody and gory massacre followed! The stadium turned red with thousands of casualties. The horrific incident made Nair realize that the Britishers didn’t consider Indians as human beings, but rather as animals. Moreover, the Britishers always had a common signboard at their elite venues, “Dogs and Indians Not Allowed”. Such brutal, inhuman, and offensive behavior of the Britishers towards Indians led Justice Nair to revolt against the British Crown by filing a court case against Reginald Dyer to prosecute him for committing genocide.

Introducing Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill: The Initiator of the Legal Battle

Kesari Chapter 2 will impact you emotionally if you are a true Indian citizen. The shocking incident shown at the beginning will make you aware of how dark India’s past was under British rule. In fact, the British were only a handful of people. They employed elite Indians in top government positions, and also appointed young Indian men to their army. With the help of Indians only, the Britishers used to torture and slaughter innocent Indian citizens. So, many Indians, who were obedient pet dogs of the Britishers back then, were torturing and killing their own ethnic people. Such a shame!

The British also followed the strategy of “Divide and Rule”, where they deliberately caused Hindu-Muslim riots and took advantage of such chaotic situations to rule India. All these have been clearly depicted in Kesari Chapter 2. Upon watching this movie, the less-educated sections of the Indian society will become aware of our dark history.

Kesari Chapter 2: Dialogue Promo

After the tragic massacre at Jallianwala Bagh, a gripping courtroom drama follows till the climax. The editing is razor sharp with no sloppy moments. The screenplay has every actor giving their best shot. Akshay has skillfully transitioned from his action-oriented roles to create a difference. He sheds his action and comedy avatars and has now chosen to rely on his argumentative caliber. R. Madhavan as Reginald Dyer’s defense attorney, Neville McKinley, gave Akshay as Justice Nair a legal battle of his life, which ended up in Nair’s losing to the British Crown.

When Justice Nair lost the case, and the thousands of butchered Jallianwala victims were declared terrorists and Reginald Dyer a hero who killed them, Mr. Nair re-appealed. And what would you expect would be the outcome of the re-appeal? Of course, it was denied, as the Britishers, who formed the government, would never punish one of their own!

After all his efforts to prosecute Reginald Dyer went in vain, Justice Nair threw an indomitable weapon at the face of the judge. “F**k You!” “Get the F**k out of my country!” Mind it, his words were in English only! As these words echoed through the theater hall, believe me, every person in the audience applauded and cheered. This made the climax historic. I would personally say the British deserved even better, rather than just the F-word. I felt the real need for a violent guy like Sunny Deol (Jaat) at the moment, who would have uprooted the British Empire like Ranatunga. Sorry for the sarcasm.

Presenting R. Madhavan as the Imperial Defender, Neville McKinley

You will be surprised to know that after the F-word and a long speech from Justice Nair, the British judge realized his mistake and banished Reginald Dyer from the army. Dyer died from depression and illness four years later. Served him right! But what’s this?! No prison sentence or capital punishment for Mr. Dyer for committing a mass massacre? After all, it’s obvious for the British to protect their own people.

British actor Simon Paisley Day looked really convincing as the British butcher Reginald Dyer. Alongside Akshay and Madhavan, Ananya Pandey as Justice Nair’s assistant, and Regina Cassandra as his on-screen wife lent massive support. The narrative of Kesari Chapter 2 was powerful, and the realistic retro cinematography of British India favored the raging screenplay’s depth.

Kesari Chapter 2: Another Dialogue Promo

The Bad:

With patriotism at its peak, Kesari Chapter 2 isn’t a movie to be criticized. However, the ruthlessness and political maneuvering of justice that are shown can anger the average Indian citizen. I can’t say if it’s good or bad, but yes, reprising a tragic part can have consequences.

Moreover, certain scenes where our revolutionary hero Sankaran Nair has been shown losing his case as well as his appeal to the court can be highly disappointing for many Indians whose hearts beat with patriotism for their country.

The Verdict:

Apart from action, I prefer some fascinating courtroom dramas fuelled by sarcastic yet logical arguments. They happen to be intriguing. It appears as if the big guys in Bollywood have now started tampering with modern Indian history as well, apart from ancient history. Although some facts have been distorted to avoid controversies, the vital incidents have been kept intact.

Justice Sankaran Nair evolved into a great revolutionary in India’s revolt against British tyranny. His sacrifice shall always be remembered. He put his fame and honor on the line to seek justice for the massacred victims of the Jallianwala Bagh. As a matter of fact, for your love for India as a true patriot, you need to watch this enlightening courtroom drama, which was in fact the beginning of a revolution.

The Historic Fight of Kesari Resumes At The Court: Kesari Chapter 2 Running At Your Nearest Theaters!

Acting - 9.4/10 9.4/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9.6/10 9.6/10

Plot/Screenplay - 9.3/10 9.3/10

Setting/Theme - 9/10 9/10

Watchability - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Rewatchability - 5.5/10 5.5/10 Overall 8.6/10 8.6/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes) Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar Stuns His Fans With His Argumentative Skills Rather Than Action In Kesari Chapter 2! Kesari Chapter 2 is a thrilling and engaging historical courtroom drama depicting a unique case that gave a new direction to the revolt against the British Empire in India. To bring justice to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, the courageous advocate Sankaran Nair decided to do what no Indian had ever thought of doing back then. Sue the British Crown and General Reginald Dyer for genocide! Pros Bulldozed with patriotism and emotion Highly intriguing screenplay with sharp editing Applaudable arguments and dialogues Realistic retro cinematography Cons Contains a scene of mass massacre that can be disturbing to watch Scenes depicting Justice Sankaran Nair losing to the court can be depressing for Indian patriots