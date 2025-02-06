Love Hurts Review: Action, Laughs, and Questionable Romance

Love Hurts Review: A Wild Mix of Action, Comedy, and Corny Romance

Action comedies are a tricky balance. Too much action, and it forgets to be funny. Too many jokes, and it loses the thrills. Love Hurts walks that line like a drunk tightrope walker—sometimes nailing the landing, sometimes face-planting into chaos.

The movie kicks off fast, throwing us into fight scenes before we even have time to get comfortable. The choreography feels like Jackie Chan and Jason Statham decided to co-teach a masterclass in creative beatdowns. The punches hit hard, the stunts are slick, and the camera work makes every scene feel energetic.

But then the villains start talking. A lot. About everything. There is so much exposition, I started wondering if they were reading the script aloud. And then, somewhere in the middle of all the action and comedy, the movie tries to convince us there is a love story. Let’s talk about that.

The Romance: More Awkward Than Adorable

So, about Rose and Marvin. The movie really wants us to believe in this relationship, but something feels off. Rose’s (Ariana DeBose) motivations seem sketchy at best, and their chemistry is about as authentic as a reality show reunion.

And can we talk about how Rose never even left town after everything went sideways? Marvin and company were supposedly looking for her, yet she has been bartending down the street the whole time. How bad was this search effort? Did they even try Google Maps?

Marshawn Lynch Steals Every Scene

If Love Hurts has a secret weapon, it is Marshawn Lynch. I do not know who decided to give this man more screen time, but bless them. He is hilarious without even trying, and his comedic timing is sharper than some of the scripted jokes. Every time he shows up, the movie gets better.

On the flip side, Mustafa Shakir brings some great action sequences, but his comedic moments do not always land. He plays it cool, but sometimes the jokes feel a little too forced.

Ke Huy Quan delivers a solid performance, though I wish he had done more of his own stunts. You can tell when it is him versus when the stunt double takes over, and that takes away from some of the fight scenes.

Final Thoughts: Worth Watching, But Not for the Love Story

Love Hurts thrives when it sticks to action and humor. The fight scenes are creative, the camera work is slick, and Marshawn Lynch is an unexpected MVP. But when it shifts to romance, things get shaky. Rose’s motivations never quite make sense, and the love story feels like an afterthought.

If you are here for the action and laughs, you will have a good time. If you are here for a compelling romance, well… let’s just say the title Love Hurts is fitting.

Would I watch it again? Probably. Would I fast-forward through every scene where a villain explains their life story? Absolutely.

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10 8/10

Plot/Screenplay - 6/10 6/10

Setting/Theme - 7/10 7/10

Watchability - 7/10 7/10

✅ Marshawn Lynch is effortlessly funny.

✅ The visual gags land better than some of the dialogue-driven jokes.

✅ The camera work is dynamic and adds style to the fight scenes. Cons ❌ The villains cannot stop explaining the plot.

❌ The romance feels forced and unconvincing.

❌ Some of the jokes are painfully corny.

❌ The music choices never quite hit the way they should.

