Kinda Pregnant Review: A Huge Comedy Misfire

Comedy is often built on the foundation of absurdity, but there’s a fine line between outlandish fun and misguided buffoonery. Kinda Pregnant, the latest Netflix comedy directed by Tyler Spindel and co-written by Julie Paiva and Amy Schumer, attempts to tread that line but ultimately stumbles into an exhausting, unfunny mess. Featuring Amy Schumer in the lead role, alongside Jillian Bell, Brianne Howey, and Will Forte, the film aims for a mix of slapstick humor and heartfelt lessons but ends up delivering a tone-deaf, tedious experience that tests the audience’s patience rather than tickling their funny bones.

A Flimsy Premise with No Real Payoff:

The film follows Lainy (Schumer), a directionless schoolteacher who, after a disastrous breakup, decides to fake a pregnancy for personal validation. What starts as a one-off moment of delusion quickly spirals into a full-blown charade as Lainy integrates herself into a community of expectant mothers, forming an unlikely friendship with Megan (Howey) and embarking on a romance with Josh (Forte). As expected, her lies catch up with her, leading to an inevitable fallout.

On paper, the premise might seem like fertile ground for comedic potential. After all, fake identities and elaborate deception have long been a staple of comedy films. However, Kinda Pregnant struggles to find a consistent comedic rhythm, instead opting for repetitive gags, painfully obvious punchlines, and an overreliance on Schumer’s brand of humor—one that feels stale and uninspired here.

Amy Schumer’s Predictable Performance:

Schumer, known for her self-deprecating humor and sharp comedic timing, seems oddly restrained in Kinda Pregnant. While she has excelled in projects like Trainwreck (2015), her performance here feels forced and, at times, desperate for laughs. Lainy is supposed to be a flawed but ultimately lovable protagonist, yet her antics are so grating that it becomes increasingly difficult to root for her. Instead of endearing quirks, we get a series of mean-spirited, self-inflicted humiliations that make her character frustrating rather than funny.

Her chemistry with Will Forte, who plays the affable love interest, is non-existent. Forte does his best with the limited material he’s given, but their interactions lack the charm and playfulness that could have made their relationship enjoyable to watch. The film wants us to invest in their romance, but the script does nothing to make it believable or remotely compelling.

Supporting Cast Wasted in a Weak Script:

Jillian Bell, a gifted comedic actress, is relegated to the thankless role of Kate, Lainy’s pregnant best friend. Bell has proven her comedic prowess in films like Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019), but here she’s given little more to do than react to Lainy’s antics with concern and disappointment. The film barely scratches the surface of their friendship, making their supposed emotional connection feel hollow.

Brianne Howey as Megan, the genuine and kindhearted expectant mother who unknowingly befriends a fraud, is equally underutilized. Her character is essentially a plot device, serving only to propel Lainy’s deception forward. The inevitable confrontation between the two is played for awkward laughs but instead feels mean-spirited and unpleasant.

Even the usually hilarious Will Forte struggles to make an impact as Josh, the film’s romantic lead. His character is affable yet painfully underdeveloped, with no real reason to fall for Lainy beyond the script demanding it. Their romance feels forced and unnecessary, adding little to the overall story.

A Comedy That Doesn’t Deliver Laughs:

The biggest crime Kinda Pregnant commits is its complete lack of genuinely funny moments. The humor is largely built around Lainy’s deception, but rather than escalating in a clever or unexpected way, the film relies on tired physical comedy (pregnancy bellies catching fire, ridiculous disguises, and slapstick scenarios that fall flat).

The film also leans heavily on cringe comedy, but instead of being delightfully awkward, it’s painfully uncomfortable. Scenes involving Lainy interacting with real pregnant women, pretending to be experiencing labor pains, or avoiding being exposed as a fraud feel stretched beyond their comedic limit. Rather than creating tension or humor, they simply make the audience eager for the scene to end.

Additionally, Kinda Pregnant fails to capitalize on the deeper themes it briefly flirts with—societal expectations of women, the fear of being left behind, and the complex emotions tied to pregnancy and motherhood. While a sharper script might have used these ideas as comedic gold, the film instead offers lazy one-liners and underdeveloped emotional beats that fail to resonate.

Direction and Pacing Issues:

Tyler Spindel’s direction doesn’t help matters. Known for directing broad, lowbrow comedies (The Wrong Missy), Spindel struggles to inject energy into the film. The pacing is erratic, with some scenes dragging on far too long while others feel abruptly cut short. Moments that should build comedic momentum instead fizzle out before they can land.

The editing is similarly lackluster, with awkward transitions and an overreliance on reaction shots that feel unnecessary. The film’s attempt to wrap everything up neatly in its final act feels rushed and unearned, as characters forgive and forget without any genuine emotional reconciliation.

A Clumsy, Forgettable Effort:

Ultimately, Kinda Pregnant is a comedy that lacks wit, charm, and purpose. It takes a potentially amusing premise and squanders it on uninspired writing, unlikable characters, and tired gags. Amy Schumer, despite her talent, delivers one of her weakest performances, and the supporting cast is wasted in one-dimensional roles.

The film is neither sharp enough to be satirical nor heartfelt enough to be endearing, leaving it stuck in a bland, forgettable middle ground. If you’re looking for a genuinely funny film about pregnancy, you’d be better off rewatching Baby Mama (2008) or What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012).

With an unoriginal story, weak execution, and humor that falls completely flat, Kinda Pregnant is one of the most tedious comedies in recent memory. It may elicit a few chuckles from die-hard Schumer fans, but for most viewers, it’s a frustrating, wasted opportunity that is best skipped.

