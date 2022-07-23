Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Season 2 Release Date And Season 3 Renewal Confirmed

Marvel’s What If…? gets an early 2023 release date and is also renewed for Season 3 on Disney Plus. What If…? first premiered in August of 2021 to the praise of fans and critics alike. The series explored pivotal moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turned them on their head. The world of What If…? introduced several beloved characters like Captain Carter, Tchalla’s Star Lord and Heartless Doctor Strange. According to Marvel and Disney Plus, Season 2 of the series will continue to follow The Watcher as he explores the multiverse. New and familiar faces will abound as the MCU is again turned on it’s head and we ponder the question, What If?

The first Season of Marvel’s What if…? explored the multiverse in ways that truly engrossed the audience. We saw what happened if Ultron won at the end of Age of Ultron, and it was terrifying. He took over the multiverse with all six infinity stones and nearly wiped out all of existence. Luckily, The Watcher banded together an unlikely group of heroes and dubbed them the Guardians of the Multiverse. Together, they took down Infinity Ultron and saved the multiverse.

According to Marvel and Disney Plus, What if…? Season 2 is set to be released in early 2023. Season 3 of the series was also confirmed at Marvel’s Animation Panel at San Diego Comic Con 2022. What If…? director Bryan Andrews and writer/executive producer AC Bradley revealed the news after a surprise screening of an episode from Season 2 at the panel. Although we don’t yet have a date for Season 3, we can rest assured knowing Season 2 is already underway.

The news that Season 2 and 3 of What If…? are happening is music to my ears. The first season was spectacular and really played with the show’s premise in interesting ways. Each episode improved on the one before it until the hit a perfect crescendo. All the storyline’s intertwined as we saw our favorite characters in ways we never imagined. I for one couldn’t be more excited for the next two seasons of this show. The Watcher is a great guide through the multiverse and he even became the hero at the end of Season 1 when he broke his oath. The series is imaginative, creative and down-right fun. It’s more than likely Seasons 2 and 3 will continue that trend. What if…? is streaming right now on Disney Plus.