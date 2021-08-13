[EXCLUSIVE] “What If…?” Creators Share Which Episodes Will Blow You Away

Marvel’s What If…? series has got MCU fans pretty excited with what’s to come. The series explores a lot of potential variations of situations and characters in the multiverse. With so many possibilities, it’s hard to even know what we should get excited about. In order to tantalize fans even more, we decided to ask the What…? creators themselves which episode they believe will generate the most hype.

Bryan Andrews (Director): That’s tough because I can’t read the fans’ minds… We knew Captain Carter would be big because everyone loves Haley [Atwell] and they love Peggy [Carter]. Somehow just seeing her for legit, on the screen, people are going nuts. But also the fan reactions from people just seeing Killmonger for that moment… People are like, “Wow! Them!? Whaaaat?!” So I think, for me, I think episode 7 might blow people’s minds more than we originally thought. Bryan Andrews (Director): To be honest, I think every episode will have a certain degree of that. I think that’s the wonderful thing about What If…?. There’s something for everybody. I think people are going to glom onto the ones that are their favorites. It has nothing to do with one’s better than another. It’s purely like one speaks to someone a little bit more than another, for whatever reason, because of what they bring to the table. And that’s great! That’s moviegoing and I think that’s going to be awesome.

AC Bradley (Head Writer): Probably one the most difficult episodes, or what I thought was going to be the most difficult episodes to write was the doctor strange episode. When you see it, it goes to some dark places… some weird places. But when I sat down to write it, I realized, “Oh, this is the most human story of all time. This is how we deal with loss. This is how we move forward in life.” So I hope that one resonates with more and more people.

Well both of those episodes certainly sound exciting to see. Michael B. Jordan has excelled the character of Killmonger to be a definite fan favorite villain. How he could be utilized in a What If…? episode could possibly satisfy that desire to see the character in some form again. As for the Doctor Strange episode, that one appears to have some of the most hype in the series. There’s already a lot of mounting pressure and anticipation for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Fans are eager to see the movie capitalize on the wild potential of the multiverse and maybe even feature many of these What If…? characters as well. Which What…If? episodes are you looking forward to the most? What…If? is now playing on Disney+.

