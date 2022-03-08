A Scarlet Witch project in development at Marvel?

A rumor is going around online that a Scarlet Witch project is in development over at Marvel. Now we’ve been getting a lot of rumors from Marvel lately, with some of them coming true. This one is from Twitter and should be taken with the same grain of salt as other rumors. This twitter uses seems kinda credible so let’s go with it:

A solo Scarlet Witch project as well https://t.co/hdW8Ec5dKz — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 8, 2022

So not only is there a Scarlet Witch project but also a Children’s crusade? There are also rumors that Elizabeth Olsen has extended her contract with Marvel Studios!

NEW: Sources have confirmed Elizabeth Olsen has signed a contract extension with Marvel Studios that extends for the next 7 years. Huge speculations that during this span, her long-awaited Scarlet Witch solo film is in the works. pic.twitter.com/XjIiZvUIL6 — Harry Bowls  (@HarryBowlsFOX) February 28, 2022

This would line up with the stories that Marvel has been telling in their projects lately. There’s no confirmation whether this is a movie or another Disney Plus project. I know some folks are interested in a sequel for WandaVision and I certainly would be down for that too.

Anyway, that’s all I have for this one.