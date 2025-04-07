Wheel of Time Season 3: Episode 3 Whispers of Darkness

Seeds of Shadow

In The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 3, Nynaeve and Elayne begin their hunt for Liandrin and the Black Ajah, picking up from Episode 2.

Softly, Softly from the Shadows

Okay, so, ‘Softly, Softly from the Shadows’ my ASS. The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 3 opens with more backstabbing than a Real Housewives reunion. Apparently, Prince Consort Gabriel is actually one of the FORSAKEN?! Rahvin? Honey, that’s like finding out your sweet, supportive husband is secretly a serial killer. And these three other Forsaken in the cellar? Plotting to take down Moghedien? It’s like watching a bunch of frenemies try to plan a surprise party – you just KNOW someone’s gonna get screwed over. Are they scared of spiders? Bitch, they should be terrified of each other. You know some cold-blooded betrayal is coming, served colder than my ex’s heart. And this chick trying to stay free? Girl, what lengths won’t she go to? I’m already stressed.

Triple Hearts

Then we got Elayne and Nynaeve playing good cop/bad cop with these Black Ajah suspects, Joiya and Amico. Apparently, these evil sisters work in threes, like a bad girl group. ‘Hearts,’ they call ’em. Sounds more like ‘headaches’ to me. And each one knows another shady sister outside their little clique. It’s like trying to untangle a damn headphone cord. They’re spilling tea, but it’s lukewarm and doesn’t tell us SHIT about Liandrin. The key wasn’t what they said, it’s what they didn’t say.

Nynaeve’s got the memory of an elephant who’s been wronged, and she remembers Liandrin’s secret son. Sneaking into his old room? That salt and chalk symbol under the bed? Girl, that’s some spooky shit. They hit the library, trying to decode this magical graffiti. Turns out, Verin was keeping tabs on all the missing Tower items, and this symbol, plus a bracelet, points to Tanchico. Liandrin must’ve gone there to find a matching collar – sounds like some kinky dark magic to me. And then BAM! Grey Man attack in the Tower? Nope, not safe. Nynaeve’s like, ‘We out!’ And Verin acting all casual about it? Honey, that’s suspicious as hell. Coincidence? I THINK NOT.

Red Ajah Redemption in The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Elaida’s in the Red Ajah doghouse. Being the Amyrlin’s enemy ain’t cute. She’s trying to rally her Red sisters, reminding them their whole damn purpose is to cage the Dragon Reborn. They’re hesitant, but she throws it back in their faces – they gave up their Great Hall seats! She’s slithering her way back in, talking about needing a temporary Red Ajah head honcho since the current one dipped to catch Rand. Two votes in the Great Hall? Girl, that’s weak. Elaida’s playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers.

The Past haunts us

Egwene’s dreamwalking now, seeing Aiel chicks in her sleep. Haunted by killing Renna? Girl, trauma is real. And apparently, Renna’s still messing with her in her dreams? Even after death? That’s some serious grudge-holding. Lan’s seeing symbols of his past life, his lost kingdom. Melindhra’s all up in his ear, asking if he’s ready to take it back. His oath to his people? Questioned!

But then, let’s talk about Liandrin’s “welcome home” massacre. Jaw. Dropping. Like, I choked on my popcorn. She rolls back into Tanchico, crashes a wedding in the palace that basically screwed her over, and it’s a bloodbath. The ONLY survivor? Some child bride. That’s dark, even for this show. And then we find out her ex-husband’s great-grandson is running the place? Hold the damn phone. How ancient IS Liandrin? And she’s Aes Sedai? Girl has seen some THINGS. That’s some serious historical baggage right there. It’s like running into your ex at a bar, but he’s now a great-grandpa and the bar is on fire. Ali, you know that awkward ex encounter? Multiply that by a thousand and add magic and murder.

Matt’s getting sweet revenge just straight-up handling those entitled Andor princes their asses? That was the goddamn cherry on top of this whole chaotic sundae. They kept coming at him, all puffed up like fancy pigeons, thinking he’s some kind of brute? BAM! Warrior of the Horn up in their faces! They got knocked down so hard, they probably saw the future. You know that feeling, Angela, when someone just needs to be humbled? Yeah, Matt served that up piping hot. It was glorious. I was cheering at my TV like it was a damn sporting event. And when Nynaeve dips, Matt’s like, ‘I’m not staying in this shady-ass Tower,’ and joins their road trip.

The strength in grief in The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 3

Perrin’s at his wife’s tree, getting all emotional. Grief hits different, right? But then Lord Douchebag Luke shows up, revealing the Whitecloaks took Mat’s fam to bait Perrin. He’s gonna turn himself in, but the town’s got his back! Finally, some decent people. Perrin’s becoming a leader, rallying the troops against the Whitecloaks and Trollocs. Alayna’s hiding, grieving her dead Warder. And Perrin’s making friends with this mysterious Mandarb chick who’s looking for the Horn of Valere with Lord Creep. Her character arc? I’ve got a feeling it’s gonna be a wild one. Their banter? Cute, but I’m watching you, Mandarb.

And can we talk about the Whitecloak commander’s son eyeing Matt’s little sister while they’re caged?! CREEPY AF. Not necessary, not appreciated. Just putting that out there.

Surprises around every corner

The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 3 was just a non-stop train of ‘what the actual f***?’ From Matt’s epic beatdown to Liandrin’s bloody homecoming and the whole ‘how old is this lady?’ reveal, my brain is fried. They really know how to end an episode, leaving you hanging off a cliff with your jaw on the floor. I’m simultaneously terrified and completely addicted. Just when you think you’ve got a handle on things, they throw a curveball the size of a damn boulder. I need a minute to process all this. And maybe a therapist.

