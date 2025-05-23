Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Review: Tom Cruise Does It Again

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning brings the long-running franchise to a thunderous, high-octane conclusion. Ethan Hunt is once again thrust into a globe-spanning mission where the stakes feel impossibly high. As a mysterious new threat connected to his past begins to unravel everything he’s fought for, Ethan and his team must confront enemies both human and digital while racing against time. Packed with adrenaline, loaded with callbacks, and anchored by Cruise’s relentless energy, this finale delivers exactly what audiences come to see—danger, heart, and spectacle.

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning Trailer:

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning Review:

The Good:

Let’s talk about the best thing in this film. The stunts are next-level. Every single one feels more intense than the last. Knowing that Tom Cruise is actually performing these sequences gives each moment a layer of real-world tension you can feel. The underwater scene was so immersive that I caught myself holding my breath. It was heart-pounding from start to finish. The sense of uncertainty, paired with the technical execution, creates a rare kind of cinematic tension.

Then there’s the plane sequence in the final act. Cruise doesn’t just do the stunt. He turns a single moment of danger into something unforgettable. It is thrilling, emotional, and totally earned.

The cinematography and editing during the fight scenes deserve serious praise. One scene in particular, where two fights unfold at the same time, feels like a high-energy dance. The sharp editing paired with a perfectly synced soundtrack keeps the adrenaline pumping without ever missing a beat.

This film had a great ensemble cast. Everyone delivered a great performance, even if their role was a bit more limited. I thought the core of Ethan’s team had good on-screen chemistry and certainly want to root for them to succeed.

And the story finally gives fans a sense of closure. Without spoiling anything, the way the film ties together threads from past entries is genuinely rewarding. You don’t need to binge every prior installment to follow along, but if you have, you’ll feel the payoff. The use of flashbacks and small reveals helps deepen the impact without ever overwhelming the present story. It’s satisfying and on point.

The Bad:

Where the film starts to stumble is with its pacing and repetition. Some dialogue scenes drag, particularly when the script gets too caught up in explaining the mission’s stakes. Characters keep reiterating how “only Ethan Hunt can do this,” or “the world is at stake,” which starts to feel less like storytelling and more like a tribute reel. We get it. Ethan is the guy. Let the action show us that instead.

Another letdown is how the film handles its side characters. Ving Rhames’ Luther feels like a mere plot device for Ethan Hunt. Some characters show up out of nowhere or disappear without explanation, making certain scenes feel disjointed. That’s likely more of an editing issue, but it affected the flow of the film to me.

As for the villains, Gabriel and The Entity, they don’t hit as hard as they should. In the previous film, the villains were always one step ahead, making Ethan’s victories feel earned. Here, the threat feels too passive, and they feel restricted in some ways. It may have been more effective to allow the villains to be as bad as they could reasonably be and then have Ethan rise to the occasion to save the day.

The Verdict:

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the kind of blockbuster spectacle that demands to be seen on the big screen despite having a few bumps along the way. Tom Cruise delivers another jaw-dropping performance, cementing himself as one of the greatest action stars of all time. While the film has its flaws—uneven pacing, heavy exposition, and underutilized villains—it still manages to entertain at the highest level.

I think this film went down a similar path as the Fast and Furios franchise. The same way those films left racing behind, this felt like it did the same with the espionage and leaned more into the crazy stunts and action. Luckily the stunts weren’t eye rolling and unbelievable. Given the stunts alone, this is a cinematic experience. And while this may not be the most perfect entry in the series, it absolutely earns its place among the franchise’s best. See it in IMAX. See it in Dolby. No matter what, see it on the biggest screen you can.

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Writer(s): Bruce Geller, Erik Jendresen, Christopher McQuarrie

Stars: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Tramell Tillman and Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Mark Gatiss, with Rolf Saxon, Lucy Tulugarjuk

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning comes to theaters May 23rd, 2025. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Review – Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning: Thrills, Stumbles, and Spectacle Acting - 7/10 7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 9/10 9/10

Plot/Screenplay - 7/10 7/10

Setting/Theme - 9/10 9/10

Watchability - 9/10 9/10

Rewatchability - 7/10 7/10 Overall 8/10 8/10 Sending User Review 1 ( 1 vote)

Review – Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning: Thrills, Stumbles, and Spectacle Acting Cinematography/Visual Effects Plot/Screenplay Setting/Theme Watchability Rewatchability Summary: Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning throws everything at the wall: incredible stunts, relentless sound design, and gorgeous visuals that make it a technical powerhouse. But while the action is jaw-dropping and the spy nostalgia hits hard, the movie gets weighed down by heavy-handed drama, cheesy writing, and a few baffling character choices. It is a mixed bag that delivers thrills but stumbles when trying to land emotional beats. 4 Thrillingly Imperfect