All 8 Mission: Impossible Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

Yes, there are a few moments where exposition bogs things down, and some secondary characters—especially newcomers—could have used more development. But those are small blemishes on an otherwise outstanding accomplishment.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is everything a blockbuster finale should be: bold, thrilling, emotionally satisfying, and thematically resonant. Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie have redefined what franchise finales can achieve, blending genre-defining action with philosophical undercurrents and genuine human drama. It’s a goodbye, but one that cements the Mission: Impossible series as one of the most consistently excellent film franchises of the 21st century.

4. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Brad Bird’s Ghost Protocol reinvigorated the Mission: Impossible franchise with kinetic energy and visual flair, marking a turning point in the series’ modern reinvention. The film is perhaps best remembered for Tom Cruise’s death-defying ascent of the Burj Khalifa — a pulse-pounding sequence that cemented the franchise’s commitment to practical stunts and immersive action. But beyond the skyscraper heroics, Ghost Protocol showcases a rejuvenated team dynamic, with Simon Pegg’s Benji stepping into the field and Jeremy Renner’s Brandt adding depth and skepticism to the core IMF squad.

Bird, known for his work in animation, brings a meticulous sense of choreography to every scene. The film is slick without being hollow — the narrative, though built around the familiar threat of nuclear war, is bolstered by clever misdirection, playful tech, and rapid pacing. Paula Patton also shines as Jane Carter, bringing emotional weight to a subplot involving revenge. While not as emotionally grounded as later entries, Ghost Protocol remains a thrilling ride from start to finish, laying the groundwork for the franchise’s future greatness by balancing spectacle with cohesion.

3. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (2023)

Dead Reckoning continues the series’ tradition of audacious scale and real-world stunt work, with Tom Cruise once again risking life and limb to deliver big-screen thrills. The film introduces a timely twist on espionage: an evolving, self-aware artificial intelligence known as “The Entity” becomes the series’ most abstract and omnipotent antagonist yet. With McQuarrie returning to direct, the film leans into a darker, more philosophical tone, exploring themes of truth, control, and surveillance in the digital age. From a wild car chase through Rome to the gravity-defying motorcycle jump off a cliff, Dead Reckoning is relentless in its pursuit of spectacle.

While the film doesn’t resolve its central arc, it lays rich groundwork for what’s to come. Hayley Atwell brings a fresh dynamic to the ensemble as Grace, a master thief who becomes a reluctant ally, and her chemistry with Cruise gives the film a human heartbeat amid the chaos. Though occasionally weighed down by exposition and an overlong runtime, Dead Reckoning is still a cinematic triumph — it continues the franchise’s evolution while daring to ask deeper questions about the nature of agency and trust in an increasingly opaque world.

2. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Rogue Nation is a tightly constructed spy thriller that balances globe-trotting intrigue with exhilarating set pieces and the introduction of one of the franchise’s most compelling characters: Ilsa Faust, played with steely grace by Rebecca Ferguson. Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, this installment marked a tonal shift for the series — less dependent on convoluted plot twists and more focused on a blend of slick storytelling and visceral action. From the breathtaking Vienna Opera House sequence to the underwater vault infiltration, Rogue Nation proves itself a refined and confident entry.

One of the film’s greatest strengths lies in its layering of moral ambiguity. The Syndicate, an anti-IMF rogue organization, mirrors the heroes in troubling ways, giving the narrative a compelling ideological conflict. Cruise’s commitment to practical effects remains a highlight — the plane-hanging stunt in the cold open alone set a new standard for franchise spectacle. But what ultimately makes Rogue Nation memorable is its sense of elegance and restraint: it’s a spy thriller that never forgets the humanity underneath its precision mechanics.

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Christopher McQuarrie’s Fallout is the franchise firing on all cylinders — a near-perfect blend of high-stakes espionage, practical stunt work, and emotionally grounded storytelling. The film builds upon the foundation laid in earlier entries, but elevates the formula with a deeper exploration of Ethan Hunt’s moral code and personal sacrifices. Tom Cruise, once again defying age and gravity, performs a series of jaw-dropping stunts, including the now-iconic HALO jump and a heart-pounding helicopter chase in the Kashmir mountains. McQuarrie’s direction is sharp, the pacing relentless, and the cinematography (courtesy of Rob Hardy) makes every set piece look like an artful adrenaline rush.

What makes Fallout stand out beyond its action is its emotional resonance. For the first time in the franchise, Ethan Hunt is haunted not only by global stakes but by the consequences of his own empathy. The film’s villain, Solomon Lane (Sean Harris), returns with an even more complex ideological edge, and the addition of Henry Cavill‘s August Walker injects a volatile physicality and betrayal into the story that keeps the audience guessing. With strong supporting performances from Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg, Fallout isn’t just, in my opinion, the greatest action film ever made — it’s a masterclass in how to balance spectacle with character.