Inside ‘The Accountant 2’: Exclusive Interview with Cynthia Addai-Robinson & Daniella Pineda

The Accountant 2 brings back the enigmatic Christian Wolff, portrayed by Ben Affleck, in a sequel that dives even deeper into a world of crime, corruption, and complex code-cracking. In this exclusive interview, we speak with two of the film’s most compelling stars—Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Daniella Pineda—about character growth, brutal fight scenes, and the emotional undercurrents that fuel their roles.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson on Returning as Marybeth Medina

Now Deputy Director at FinCEN, Marybeth Medina is more confident and complicated than ever. Cynthia Addai-Robinson returns to the role with a mix of grit and grace, reflecting on the moral dilemmas her character faces when teaming up once again with Christian Wolff and his unpredictable brother Braxton.

“Marybeth has grown significantly. She’s more assertive and deeply involved in the unfolding events, which was both exciting and challenging to portray.”

Daniella Pineda Introduces the Formidable Anaïs

Daniella Pineda joins the cast as Anaïs, a sleek and deadly assassin hired to track down a missing woman. Her performance is cold, calculated, and unnervingly calm—built from a foundation of intense physical training and psychological research.

“Anaïs is a force to be reckoned with. Portraying her required intense physical training and a deep dive into her psyche to understand her motivations.”

Behind the Scenes: Crafting Intense Action Sequences

One of the film’s standout scenes is the brutal showdown between Marybeth and Anaïs. Both actresses trained in Muay Thai and spent days rehearsing choreography designed to feel real and raw.

“The fight scenes were meticulously planned. We wanted every move to feel authentic and impactful,” said Addai-Robinson.

The Dynamic Between Marybeth and Anaïs

The tension between their characters becomes one of the film’s emotional anchors. The dynamic goes far beyond physical combat—it’s a philosophical clash between justice, survival, and agency.

“There’s a palpable tension between them, rooted in their contrasting ideologies and personal histories,” Pineda explained.

Conclusion

Our interview with Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Daniella Pineda offers rare insight into the personal preparation, physical toll, and emotional range these actresses brought to The Accountant 2. Their chemistry—onscreen and off—elevates the sequel into something deeper than your average action flick.