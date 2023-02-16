Getting Tickets for Your Favorite Show? How to Do It With No Hassle

Anyone visiting the Big Apple will undoubtedly make a beeline toward the world-renown Broadway to see one of the shows they have read so much about. However, due to the runaway success of performances like Hamilton, The Lion King, and The Life Story of Michael Jackson, tickets can sometimes be hard to come by. Fortunately, you have plenty of options to get the tickets you want without resorting to overpaying a slimy scalper. This post will cover a few handy tips that should enable you to get the tickets you so desire hassle-free without making your bank manager burst out into a cold sweat.

The first and most obvious solution is to check online and visit an established ticket vendor. Here, you will be able to get the best prices and, most importantly, legitimately. This matters because, in recent times, there has been a considerable increase in the number of scalpers who tend to buy up large numbers of tickets, drive up demand and thus drive up the price. When customers who simply want to see their favorite shows go to buy them off sites like eBay etc., they are typically greeted with highly inflated prices but often nowhere else to go. Fortunately, this trend looks like it is decreasing as legitimate vendors retake the reigns and reintroduce equanimity into proceedings. Consequently, these sites should be your first port of call if you are looking for Hamilton, The Lion King, or MJ the musical tickets, as not only will you find the ticket you are after, but it will be at a price far more amenable to your pocketbook! Additionally, some vendors allow you to sign up for their email list, which will notify you when the tickets go on sale, offering you ample time to go ahead and book your ticket.

Follow The Production House On Social Media

Social media is a great way to stay in touch with any production house that produces shows you, love, including the most popular on the world-famous Broadway. Not only will you receive general updates regarding their shows, but you can often discover the times their tickets will go on sale. Moreover, you’ll keep up to date with what’s happening in the world of theater, which, if you are a fan, can provide a fascinating insight into this relatively enigmatic industry. Finally, you can sometimes be privy to deals and discounts unavailable to the general public, helping you get the tickets you want while saving some money to boot! Additionally, pretty much all theaters and production houses have thoroughly embraced social media, and you can usually find them on almost all major channels, from Facebook to the ever-present Tik Tok (would you expect anything less from an industry that prides itself on showmanship!)

Keep An Eye Out For Presale Codes

Presale codes are special codes that some shows offer to their biggest fans and allow them to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Sometimes, artists will share these codes on their social media channels, as previously mentioned, but also their email newsletter…so make sure you have signed up and labeled them as not spam! Moreover, you will get access to presale codes in advance and be one of the first to know about new shows when they’re announced. This ensures that you are in the know and can remain calm and collected when you hear about sow coming to your state!

Only Use Secure Websites When Purchasing Online

Do you know what a hassle is? Loggin into your banking app to discover that someone has emptied it of all your funds. In fact, this is more than a hassle; it’s an utterly harrowing experience that can turn your life upside down in a matter of minutes. So how can you avoid this awful experience and ensure you don’t panic whenever you log in to your bank account? The easy answer is to understand internet safety and always search for reputable websites that use secure servers and encrypted protocols. However, while all of that sounds fantastic, it isn’t very meaningful if you don’t understand what it means. Fotuetnly, it isn’t as complex as it first appears, and by understanding a few simple points, you can dramatically reduce your chances of identity theft. Some of the most actionable tips include:

Only look for sites that have an SSL certificate . You can see this by checking the URL bar and checking that the URL has HTTPS in front of it and that there is a small padlock symbol either before or after.

Only use reputable websites that have a large number of genuine reviews.

Only enter your card details via secure payment processors like PayPal, Stripe, Google Pay, Apple Pay, etc.

See what kind of refund policies they have in place if something goes wrong or you need to cancel your ticket (just be aware that entertainment tickets are often subject to different regulations regarding this point).

Always double-check the details of your order before hitting the submit button. Moreover, ensure that your name matches that of your bank account, as a large production will want to ensure that your ticket is assigned only to you.

Never click on a link in an email unless you are 100% sure it’s from the vendor themselves.

If you are tech-savvy enough, you can always use a VPN, which encrypts your data, keeping you anonymous throughout the buying process (but check a vendor’s T&Cs on this matter, as some ban their use when booking tickets).

Always Read The Fine Print!

This tip is valuable regardless of what you do since it can keep you from pulling out all of your hair in sheer frustration. The first place to look when you’re buying tickets is the refund policy if something unexpected occurs, as mentioned in the previous point. And speaking of unforeseen circumstances, some venues have added restrictions or fees that only apply during certain times or events, which could affect your ability to obtain a refund. Moreover, additional fees may be associated with your show, so be careful and double-check that everything is in order before going for it.

Enjoy The Show

The final step has nothing to do with buying a ticket but really helps you remember why you are going through the process in the first place. Always keep in mind that you are booking a ticket because you want to see your favorite shows and be transported away to another dimension, if only for a few hours.

The process of purchasing show tickets has become much easier in recent years than it used to be. However, unless you take some basic precautions and don’t know where to go to buy them, you can end up out of pocket or worse. Luckily, all the tips in this post are easy to follow and will ensure you have a thoroughly enjoyable experience.