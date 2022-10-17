AAFCA Roundtables: Tracee Ellis Ross Interview on The Hair Tales

Tracee Ellis Ross joins us as part of an African American Film Critic Association roundtable interview to discuss The Hair Tales. Watch as I speak with Tracee about the challenges black women experience and discuss how men can help further the acceptance of the black woman’s crown.

“The Hair Tales” is a dynamic celebration of Black women’s identity, beauty, culture, and humanity, uniquely expressed through the stories in our hair. “The Hair Tales” is a docuseries where six diverse phenomenal women – Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, CHIKA, Marsai Martin, Chloe Bailey, and Oprah Winfrey – lay their intimate hair tales on the table with Tracee Ellis Ross. Surrounded by brilliant voices of academic and cultural leaders, gifted hairdressers, and extraordinary sisters, the series presents a collage of resilience, style, and purpose.

From executive producers Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Michaela angela Davis, “The Hair Tales” will debut with the first two episodes on Hulu and OWN, with two episodes that will be releasing weekly on Hulu and one episode that will be releasing weekly on OWN. There will be six episodes in total that will debut on October 22, 2022, on Hulu and at @ 9pm ET/PT on OWN.