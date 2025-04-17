“It Felt Like Church” – The Sinners Cast Reacts to Seeing the Final Cut

When the Sinners movie cast sat down for an AAFCA roundtable interview, no one expected the conversation to spiral from vampire baptisms to spiritual awakenings, but that’s exactly what happened.

From Delroy Lindo’s performance in Sinners to the ancestors scene that made Jayme Lawson scream, the cast reflected on the power of seeing the final cut of the film with a live audience, and the emotional whiplash that followed.

Jump Scares, Baptisms, and Fire Oh My

During the roundtable, I asked the cast what it felt like to see the final version of Sinners, especially with Ryan Coogler’s full sound design layered in. This is a film with loads of genre-bending moments: vampires, fire, baptisms, and quiet horror.

The cast didn’t hold back. One actor admits, “I genuinely was very jump-scared… Every single one of them startled me.” Additionally, another cast member shared that watching the film with an audience for the first time “felt like church in that theater.”

If you’re looking for a supernatural drama that hits differently, this Sinners movie cast interview might be your entry point.

Delroy Lindo’s Performance Hits Different in Post

Delroy Lindo, who plays Delta Slim, commands one of the most powerful scenes in the movie, a chilling monologue about a lynching, overlaid with haunting sound design. The moment felt heavy on set. In post, it became unforgettable.

“You lay down what you can as an actor,” one cast member said. “But you don’t know how it’s going to be used. Ryan Coogler made us all look fantastic. He honored the performances.”

Jayme Lawson on the Scene That Made Her Say Yes

When asked what drew her to the project, Jayme Lawson didn’t hesitate: “There’s a page where Miles Caton has this big number and there’s a convergence of spirits… I had never read anything like it.”

She called it “the most theatrical thing I had ever seen on a film page.” While unsure of its execution, she wants to be there for it.

“That was the moment I said I wanted to be part of this.” That moment? It’s the soon-to-be-viral ancestors scene in Sinners.

Lawson described filming the scene as “unreal.” However, watching it back? “I was audibly screaming. I felt like I was transported somewhere else. I felt so proud to share that moment with everyone.”

This emotional high is exactly why the Sinners roundtable interview continues to resonate. It was more than performance, it was presence, legacy, and spiritual release.

Final Thought

The Sinners cast came into this project expecting genre storytelling. What they got was bigger than horror, a film about memory, legacy, and spirit.

If you missed our YouTube premiere of the full AAFCA Sinners cast interview, watch it here. And yes, even the cast screamed in their seats.