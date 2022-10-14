M3GAN Official Trailer Combines The Killer Doll & Murderous AI Tropes Into A Creepy New Sub-Genre

Universal Picture’s newest horror thriller seems oddly familiar, but with a technological twist. The M3GAN official trailer shows off a terrifying new movie that is the stuff nightmares are made of. The movie looks to be a reinvention of the murderous doll trope of horror, made popular by the Chucky and Annabelle franchises. However, this time around, it’s a robot doll that’s running loose being an absolute creep show. The official trailer for M3GAN is disturbing, unnerving and looks like a lot of fun!

In the trailer, we find out that M3GAN actually stands for ‘Model 3 Generative Android’. When a robotics engineer (Allison Williams) creates a robot to keep her newly orphaned niece company, basically an emotional support doll, nothing can go wrong, right? Of course, not! The android develops a close relationship with the niece, Kady (Violet McGraw). Maybe too close.

Inevitably, M3GAN interprets her command to protect Kady too literally, and it all hits the fan. The M3GAN official trailer is quite the thrill ride. While it starts very sweet, it very quickly escalates into a quirky, psychotic and completely off-the-wall story that I can’t wait to watch! Produced by Blumhouse and horror filmmaker James Wan, the movie looks to be an amazing entry into the horror genre. Especially when you consider that the story comes from screenwriter Akela Cooper, who also wrote the story of Malignant, one of the greatest horror films of that year.

What’s super fun about the trailer is also just how creepy it is. Murderous dolls aren’t a new genre of horror. The aforementioned Chucky and Wan’s own Annabelle franchise are great examples of similar ideas done before. But M3GAN combines all of those along with the greatest murderous Artificial Intelligence tropes as well. Such as Hal 9000 in 2001: A Space Odyssey or all robots in th Terminator franchise.

But the genius of M3GAN is combining all those tropes, and personifying them all into the body of a cute young girl. Not to mention that she is also sassy AF. The actual M3GAN android looks harmless enough to be sweet, but also creepy enough to be an instant classic. The freaky dance in the trailer is absolutely going to become an iconic GIF. I can just see it now.

M3GAN releases in theatres on January 13, 2023.

How creeped out were you by the M3GAN trailer? Let me know in the comments below.