Alessandro Nivola cast in Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter is gearing up to enter production soon with Alessandro Nivola! We recently learned that Fred Hechinger has been cast in the film. Fred will play Nikolai Smerdyakov, aka, The Chameleon but apparently he’s not the villain. Allesandro Nivola is cast in the film for Sony and HE’S playing the villain of the movie:

The Many Saints of Newark star Alessandro Nivola is set to join Sony Pictures’ Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role. It’s unknown who Nivola will be playing other than it being the villain in the film. He joins a cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe and Fred Hechinger

It’s interesting that Alessandro Nivola is joining the cast but they won’t name his character. I suspect that Nivola will be playing another one of the Kravinoff’s alongside Russell Crowe and Aaron Taylor Johnson. I have a theory on the plot of this film and it makes more sense the more we hear the casting. My theory is that this will be a story about a famous family and some in-fighting for fame and fortune. We’ll learn more as the casting continues and I suspect we will get a matriarch cast soon.

Who do you think Nivola may be playing? What do you think will be the plot of the Kraven movie?