Injustice Red Band Trailer Reaction: (Sorry for the bad sound!) Here we get to take a look at the upcoming Injustice animated movie from DC. The red band trailer shows a lot more of the violence that is commonplace in this series and certainly does the job in driving home that this is very mature content.

Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios’ popular video game, and the best-selling DC graphic novel based on the video game, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by Tom Taylor, the animated film Injustice stars Justin Hartley (This is Us, Smallville) and Anson Mount (Star Trek Discovery, Hell on Wheels) as Superman and Batman, respectively.

