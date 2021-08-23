New Cowboy Bebop Images look AMAZING

I just caught wind of these new images from Netflix’s adaptation of Cowboy Bebop starring John Cho and company. I have to admit, these images look AMAZING. I was a little apprehensive of Cho in the role at first but he’s really nailing the look.

that hair! John Cho is nailing the Spike Spiegel look and I have to say that this is way better than any cosplay. I love how these images seem to be really cool homages to the anime. Man, these images got me fired up and now I can’t wait for a trailer to drop.

What do you guys think?