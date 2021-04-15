“Held” (2021): Couples Getaway getting WAYYY away

Directed by Travis Cluff, Chris Lofing. With Jill Awbrey, Bart Johnson, Travis Cluff, Zack Gold.

A couple’s ailing marriage is put to the test when they are held hostage in an isolated vacation rental by an unseen voice that commands their every move.

John Smistad’s Review:

Call it today’s take on the 1975 domestic horror classic “The Stepford Wives” (if you haven’t seen it, do).brey

Jill Awbrey wrote the sinister story of “Held”, co-starring as Emma, who enters into a last-ditch drive to save a crumbling marriage to Henry (Bart Johnson). Ensconced in a remote upscale vacation rental home, things rapidly go from bad to worse, and with gobs of gusto.

Petty arguments escalate to all-out terror when a disembodied voice commences commanding the quarreling couple to do as it dictates. This is uniformly unnerving for quite a stretch here. That is, right up until the big reveal is released upon us, when ensuing events regrettably reduce the rest to ridiculous.

Oh, in the end there is inference to woman willpower, resilience and independence, all of which are to be roundly commended.

It’s the way we get there that is to be reprimanded.

