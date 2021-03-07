Do You Have Anger Issues?

There’s a lot to be angry about in our lives. Life presents a series of challenges, and there are some things that aren’t fair. We all get mad when we feel things are unjust. We may get mad when we are hurt. Have you ever been so angry that you started crying? That is a common response when people get mad. It’s crucial to remember that anger is natural when you feel slighted. Some people know how to manage their angry feelings, while others have difficulty controlling their anger. If you struggle with these issues, there’s nothing to be ashamed of, but it is helpful to figure out how to manage angry feelings. Here are some warning signs that you could have some anger issues and how to deal with them in a productive way.

You lose your temper easily

One sure sign that you have anger problems is if you lose your temper quickly. When you’re triggered by something, and it makes you mad, you snap and start yelling. Whether it’s with a friend, loved one, your children, a co-worker or a stranger on the street, yelling can be detrimental to yourself and the other person. Getting out of control with anger can take a toll on your relationships. You may not mean to start yelling, but you feel the anger rise in you so quickly and just like that, you’re in a fit of rage. Losing your temper is something you can work on by doing grounding exercises. It’s a matter of having awareness when you’re angry, and catching yourself before it gets out of control.

You bottle up your emotions and explode

One common issue people have with anger is they don’t notice how mad they are until they explode. One explanation for this phenomenon is that the person is afraid of their anger. If you’re fearful of getting mad, you could bottle it up. You think that you will be protecting yourself and others by hiding your rage. But, that’s not the case. When you bottle up emotion, it comes back stronger and louder. It’s important to let your anger out in a healthy way so that you don’t hurt other people or yourself. When you feel mad, you can express it with words. Take a moment and breathe and when you feel calm, talk to the person who made you angry and let them know how you feel. That way, you’re not holding in resentment and anger and then exploding later.

Your anger becomes physical

For some people it’s difficult to control their anger, and they may act out physically. Those who have anger issues may get into physical altercations, which could be dangerous. A person with anger problems may break things or hurt people. If it gets to the point where you are a danger to yourself or others, this is serious. You need to seek help from a mental health professional. It’s understandable to have big feelings and become angry because of something that happened to you, but it’s not acceptable to hurt others. You need to figure out your triggers and work on them in therapy so that you can understand what makes you angry and how to cope.

Grounding exercises for anger

Five senses exercises – An exercise you can use when you feel angry is to stop, look around the room, and name five things that you see, hear, feel, touch, or taste. This resets the brain and makes it more feasible to calm your body and mind. This grounding exercise can be used for people that have PTSD. It works for anger issues as well as anxiety.

Breathing and counting – One thing that you can control when you’re angry is your breath. If you find yourself feeling angry, take three deep breaths, in through your nose and out through your mouth. When you breathe in, count to five, hold the breath for a moment and then breathe out. Counting is a way to calm the brain as well.

Meditate – Dealing with anger takes practice. One way to slow your reaction time is to meditate. You want to do this when you are not in the heat of an angry moment. The more you meditate, the better you will have control over your emotions. You’ll be able to notice when you’re mad, slow your feelings down, and respond rather than react.

Talking about anger in online therapy

You can talk about your anger issues with an online therapist. The counselors at BetterHelp.com understand the anger and how it impacts people. You don’t have to deal with your out-of-control anger by yourself. You can learn coping skills in online therapy. You don’t have to be ashamed of your anger either. Many people deal with these issues, and the more that you talk about them, the better able you will be able to manage anger.