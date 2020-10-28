Five Classic Casino Scenes in Movies

Playing online casino games is a thrilling experience for many people. It’s cheap, easily accessible and you can win money sometimes. What’s more, it an experience people can resonate with thanks Hollywood films.

Although not always, Hollywood tends to depict casinos as places of endless fun and achieving quick wins. That said, some of the best casino movie scenes aren’t necessarily about winning. They are about comedy gold, great action or witty lines that changed the course of the flick. Here are some of them.

Casino Royale

Just like the name suggests, this film is centred on captivating casino scenes. In several parts of the film, James Bond is seen trying to take down Le Chiffre, a terrorism funder in a game of Texas Hold’Em.

The stakes are very high, making scenes incredibly tense, particularly as Bond is severally defeated before he eventually claims victory. What makes the casino scenes stand out is the attention to detail that will keep you anticipating for the next move.

Rounders

This is no doubt one of those films you can tell that it’s an action-packed one within the first few minutes into the movie. The film has several scenes about compulsive gambling, but scenes where Matt Damon (Mike), the main character gambles his school fees, girlfriend and law degree stand out.

The tension in the film is further intensified when Mike almost gambles his own life. Surprisingly, regardless of all the shortcomings, at the end of the film, he is still a happy gambler.

The film’s meticulous planning, subtle nuances, and excellent performances that the cast exhibited will keep you glued to your screen till the end, despite whether you are a fan of casino gaming or not.

Boardwalk Empire

This HBO series inspired by the origins of the Atlantic City featured several classic poker and other gambling scenes, with plenty of them featuring real characters such as Lucky Luciano, Alphonse Gabriel Capone and Arnold Rothstein.

After wiping out Thompson’s Casino, Rothstein is still in the mood for more gambling action. Thompson doesn’t like the idea in that he feels that Rothstein should already stop gaming. An argument breaks out between the two, eventually developing into a fight.

The scene, to some extent, is a reflection of real-life casino gaming situations where some people find it hard to stop gaming. They would do anything to place even a single additional bet. Majorly, such individuals are addicted to gambling like portrayed by Rothstein.

Ocean’s Eleven

What happens to be arguably Hollywood’s greatest casino scenes does not actually occur on a casino floor. Ocean’s 11, a star-studded remake of Rat Pack vehicles stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt, two talented hustlers scheming to relieve Vegas casinos from 160 million USD.

The beginning features a friendly poker scene between Brad Pitt and George Clooney. The scene is an intro to what you should expect once the film gets into full action. Around the table are the nine other crew members with whom Clooney and Pitt will execute the plan, making a team of 11 members.

The climax of the film is when Clooney forgets to change his detonators batteries just when they are about to blow the main vault linking the Mirage, Bellagio and MGM Grand Casinos. The main challenge was that the vault with the cash had enough security. Notwithstanding, armed with eleven crew members, Danny makes it work.

The Hangover

What is so delightfully amusing about the Blackjack scene in this film is that it not only pays homage to Rain Man, it is also not a gangster or crime-filled movie as is the case with most casino-based films.

The main character, Zach Galifianakis (Alan) portrays uncharacteristic genius traits when counting cards, yet it is something he hasn’t done before. His friend Bradley Cooper is his biggest cheerleader as he is heard screaming that Galifianakis can’t lose.

Alan’s attempts to trick the system, something he has read about in his book is the highlight of the casino action in this film. He eventually manages to correctly count the cards in that when he finally sits done and bets big, he ends up winning.

Endless Action

There is an indisputable thrill of watching films with casino gaming scenes. It carries that high-tension drama that you can relate with especially if you are a casino player. Best of it all is that you will not have to worry about losing.

Gaming has become quite accessible lately with the establishment of online casinos. You do not have to travel to a physical casino in New Jersey to partake casino gaming, let alone step out of your home. Still, it is not as stylized or risk-free as vicariously gambling through movies.

Inclusion of casino scenes in movies has been in existence since time immemorial and still continues to remain quite relevant in pop culture. To make it more thrilling, software developers are creating games inspired by blockbuster movies. This way, you get to enjoy a casino game and a film all at once.

