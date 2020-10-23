“Come Away” (2020) Trailer: Introducing Peter Pan and Alice, pre-Neverland and Wonderland

In this imaginative origin story of two of the most beloved characters in literature – Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland – eight-year-old Alice (Keira Chansa), her mischievous brother Peter (Jordan A. Nash) and their brilliant older sibling David (Reece Yates) let their imaginations run wild one blissful summer in the English countryside. Encouraged by their parents Jack and Rose (David Oyelowo and Angelina Jolie), the kids’ make-believe tea parties, sword fights and pirate ship adventures come to an abrupt end when tragedy strikes. Peter, eager to prove himself a hero to his grief-stricken and financially-struggling parents, journeys with Alice to London, where they try to sell a treasured heirloom to the sinister pawnshop owner known as C.J. (David Gyasi). Returning home, Alice seeks temporary refuge in a wondrous rabbit hole while Peter permanently escapes reality by entering a magical realm as leader of the “Lost Boys.”

Directed By: Brenda Chapman

Written By: Marissa Kate Goodhill

Starring: David Oyelowo, Jordan Nash, Keira Chansa, Reece Yates, Anna Chancellor, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Angelina Jolie, with Derek Jacobi and Michael Caine

Hollywood’s burgeoning embracement of diversity is real, and is celebrated in full fashion with the soon to be released fairy tale fantasy “Come Away”. Children’s story icons Peter Pan and Alice are imagined as they may have been prior to their associations with Neverland and Wonderland, respectively.

Young black performers claim the roles of both of these kid characters in, if the trailer is any indication, a charming and rousing interpretation. Seasoned acting vets Angelina Jolie and Michael Caine inject superstar power here as part of a most impressive cast.

“Come Away” comes your way in theaters and via on demand home video on November 13.

