Quarantine and Chill: Here Are Our Top 10 Netflix Picks

As you may or may not have heard, there’s a bit of a bug flying around the world. Here in the US, because of the coronavirus, it’s just been declared a national emergency. That means that schools, sports, and many public events and more have been shut down for the next couple of weeks. In addition to that, many movie studios and other media are halting or postponing production on their projects. Of course this is all understandable but with all of you maybe stuck in the house or even quarantined, I believe there’s a golden opportunity for us to finally catch up on streaming shows and movies. So in this video, I want share with you all our top recommendations of movies and TV shows that you can stream during your time in doors. I’m going to try and leave off some of the more popular shows like Stranger Things or Breaking Bad and try to recommend a couple lesser known series or films.

Our Top Netflix Picks Video:

10.) Spencer Confidential:

When some Boston officers are murdered, ex-cop Spenser teams up with his roommate, Hawk, to take down the criminals. If you happen to be a Mark Wahlberg fan, then Spencer Confidential will be your cup of tea. I can’t say that there’s anything terribly unique about this seeing as though it’s a generic Mark Wahlberg movie taking place in a Boston setting. However, that doesn’t mean this isn’t watchable or entertaining. The action scenes are nice and the comedy works just fine. Wahlberg and Winston Duke make for a nice pairing, and I think what works for this film is the fact that it’s pretty self aware of itself. It doesn’t take itself too seriously and you should either. So if you’re down for a couple of chuckles in 2 hours, go ahead and add this to your Netflix queue.

9.) Love Death Robots:

This is a collection of animated shorts that can vary between sci-fi, horror, comedy or fantasy. What I really enjoyed about this is – if I could channel my inner Forest Gump – it’s like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get. In addition to getting a wide variety of different genres, the fact that they’re relatively short helps as well. I think that works as a plus because if you don’t like one of the episodes, it’s not that big of a deal because it’s only gonna be a few minutes long. Also, if you find an episode that is REALLY good, it doesn’t waste a lot of time getting to the good parts. Only downside I encountered was when I came across an incredibly entertaining episode and it was already over leaving me desperately wanting more. Either way, feel free to give this a chance.

8.) You – Netflix

Joe is an incredibly charming and obsessive young man who goes through some extreme measures for the person he loves. That’s really just a nice way to say this dude is a crazy stalker. You is a pretty interesting show on Netflix that is not exactly what you may expect. It’s easy to make comparisons to the Showtime show, Dexter, but You is actually pretty different. What I appreciated from it was how the show finds a way to continually raise the stakes and create a situation where you may not know who to root for. I won’t say this show is perfect because it does take some ever so convenient shortcuts in the writing at times, but the social commentary and the plot each season is more than enough to keep you entertained. The episodes are over 40 mins a piece and the two seasons only have 10 episodes each.