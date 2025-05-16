Why James Gunn Is The Ideal Director for Superman’s Return

With Superman (2025), James Gunn is set to reintroduce the Man of Steel for a new era of DC storytelling. As both co-CEO of DC Studios and the writer-director behind the upcoming film, Gunn’s vision carries the weight of launching an entire cinematic universe. His deep understanding of character-driven narratives, paired with a personal passion for the icon, makes him uniquely suited for the task.

Restoring Hope and Humanity to Superman

James Gunn has made it clear: his Superman will not be a deconstruction or cynical take. Instead, it will focus on kindness and hope—values often at the core of Superman’s mythos. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way,” said DC Studios co-head Peter Safran. Gunn’s film centers on Clark Kent balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.

Gunn has said the story explores not just Superman’s external conflicts but also his internal struggles—his identity, his values, and his place in the world. In recent interviews, he has emphasized that the character’s greatest strength isn’t his powers, but his unwavering moral compass.

A Passion Project with Personal Meaning

Gunn’s emotional investment in Superman is clear. He once turned down a Superman project in 2018, saying he didn’t yet have a take that felt true. But the idea never left him, and years later, he found a personal angle that sparked his imagination: “How do you take a character that people perceive as old-fashioned and make him resonate in today’s world?”

It’s not just creative drive. Gunn revealed that the film’s release date, July 11, 2025, coincides with his late father’s birthday. His father nurtured his love for comics, making the project feel all the more meaningful. “I wouldn’t be making this movie now without him,” Gunn wrote. That connection infuses the film with a level of sincerity and care that can’t be manufactured.

A Proven Track Record of Balancing Emotion and Spectacle

Gunn’s work on Guardians of the Galaxy showcased his ability to blend action, humor, and heartfelt character development. He took unknown misfits and made them beloved household names. Even his more violent, chaotic projects like The Suicide Squad found room for compassion and emotional arcs.

His storytelling thrives on character. As he said about Superman, “It’s about who Clark is as a person.” That human-first approach is exactly what the character needs. For a hero often seen as invincible and unrelatable, Gunn is working to ground Superman emotionally while preserving his iconic status.

Launching the New DC Universe

Superman will kick off Chapter One of the DCU, dubbed “Gods and Monsters.” As both director of the film and creative architect of the larger universe, Gunn has every incentive to make this launch count. He’s already mapped out an interconnected world of films and series—from The Authority to Supergirl—that will build off the tone and world established in Superman.

He’s also emphasized variety within the DCU. Rather than mimicking Marvel’s formula, Gunn wants each project to have its own voice and style, united by a shared respect for the source material. Superman, as the emotional and ethical core of the DCU, is crucial to that vision.

Honoring Superman’s Cinematic Legacy

Gunn respects what’s come before. He’s acknowledged the influence of Richard Donner’s Superman: The Movie while also praising the “excellent stuff” Zack Snyder did in Man of Steel. Rather than overwrite past versions, Gunn seeks to build on them. His Superman isn’t a reaction to previous takes—it’s a culmination of decades of storytelling, filtered through a modern lens.

He’s also made a point to dispel any notions of rivalry between him and Snyder. “It’s odd to have someone you’re friendly with in real life be positioned as your Lex Luthor,” Gunn said of online fandom divisions. In truth, the two have maintained mutual respect, and Snyder has even expressed support for Gunn’s DCU vision.

The Right Time, the Right Storyteller

James Gunn isn’t just making a Superman movie. He’s reigniting the values that made Superman endure: optimism, courage, and compassion. He’s creating a Superman who feels both mythic and relatable, modern yet timeless. And perhaps most importantly, he’s doing it not out of obligation, but from a place of genuine affection.

When Superman flies into theaters in 2025, it won’t just mark the return of a legendary hero. It’ll signal a creative rebirth for DC itself—one built on hope, storytelling, and heart. And with James Gunn at the helm, there’s a bright potential future on the horizon.

Director: James Gunn

Writer(s): James Gunn

Stars: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, María Gabriela de Faría, and Wendell Pierce.

Superman comes to theaters July 11th, 2025. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!