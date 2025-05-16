Final Destination: Bloodlines Review – A Morbidly Good Time

Final Destination: Bloodlines breathes new life into the iconic horror franchise by digging deep into its twisted roots—literally. This latest installment, directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, follows a new lead, Stefani, who begins to uncover a terrifying connection between her family and a legacy of near-death experiences that defy all logic. As familiar patterns emerge and death tightens its grip, she must unravel the truth before fate claims another generation.

A Death-Defying New Trailer

The Good:

The death scenes are the star of the show, and they do not disappoint. They were bloody, brutal, and straight up grotesque. Credit goes to the special effects and makeup teams, who created some of the most believably hard to watch visuals the franchise has seen to date. Some kills are so over-the-top and creatively staged, you’ll catch yourself laughing out of pure shock before the horror settles in.

What elevates Bloodlines is its smart, self-aware writing. This movie knows exactly what franchise it belongs to and it plays with that in clever ways. Just when you think you know how a setup will go, it pivots. The tension, the misdirects, the fake-outs. They all hit. And the callbacks to previous films? They were perfectly placed. Longtime fans will catch them immediately and grin while also experiencing new trauma all over again.

Final Destination: Bloodlines also expands the mythology in a fresh, grounded way. By introducing family lineage into the equation, this film gives Death’s pursuit a more intimate and eerie motivation. This isn’t just about a freak accident anymore—this is fate stalking an entire bloodline. That concept deepens the lore and raises the stakes without losing the fun.

One of the most refreshing additions is how the film weaves in themes of mental health. I really liked how the film tied in themes of mental health and how society treats people who live in constant fear or paranoia. This movie makes a case for listening to the people we are quick to dismiss.

Lastly, Tony Todd’s final appearance was bittersweet. His presence in this franchise has always been iconic. Seeing him here one last time felt like a proper sendoff. His last words in the film hit harder than expected, and the dedication at the end was a classy and touching tribute.

The Bad:

As entertaining as the carnage is, a few of the death sequences go off into cartoonish territory, pushing the boundary between creative and ridiculous. When the chaos gets too absurd, it briefly undercuts the tension.

The plot also falls into some familiar franchise beats, making parts of the story feel predictable. There are moments where it plays things a bit too safe. Still, this is a franchise built on formula—and as the saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

The Verdict:

Final Destination: Bloodlines is a morbidly fun time, and fans of the franchise will enjoy the deathly ride. It delivers exactly what it promises with creative kills, tense buildup, and just enough mythos to keep you hooked. For longtime fans, this feels like a twisted hug from a franchise that’s always known how to get under your skin. You don’t need to rewatch every past film to enjoy this one, but be warned…it will unlock entirely new fears. After watching this, you might never trust a hospital, a BBQ, or even pocket change again. Go see Final Destination: Bloodlines in theaters with a crowd and enjoy.

Director: Zach Lipovsky & Adam Stein

Writer(s): Guy Busick, Lori Evans

Stars: Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Max Lloyd-Jones, Rya Kihlstedt, Tinpo Lee

Finale Destination: Bloodlines comes to theaters May 16th, 2025.

Final Destination: Bloodlines Review – A Morbidly Good Time Acting - 7/10 7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 7/10 7/10

Setting/Theme - 7/10 7/10

Watchability - 9/10 9/10

Rewatchability - 7.5/10 7.5/10 Overall 7.5/10 7.5/10