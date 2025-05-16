Nick Kroll Addresses Popular Big Mouth Season 8 Fan Theories

The final season of “Big Mouth” is almost here, and Netflix isn’t holding back. As the Big Mouth Swallows America Farewell Tour travels the country, fans are not just lining up for screenings and merch—they’re also sharing their wildest theories about the show’s long-running mysteries. Creator and star Nick Kroll recently sat down with The Movie Blog to react to some of those fan theories, and let’s just say: he did not disappoint.

The Masked Principal’s Identity Confirmed?

When asked about the identity of the Masked Principal, a question that has lingered since earlier seasons, Kroll shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes anecdote:

“Around season seven, I was like, ‘Are we gonna ever tell?’ and Andrew [Goldberg] is like, ‘Yeah, it’s Roman Polanski.’ It’s the first and only time he’s returned to America,” Kroll joked.

While it’s obviously not canon, the tone fits Big Mouth’s brand of audacious humor. And it might be the most bizarre fan theory ever entertained by the creator himself.

Lola and Jay: Lovers… or S siblings?

Perhaps the most outrageous theory involves the long-standing romantic duo of Jay and Lola. Could they actually be half-siblings?

“Whoa! Yeah, of course… so the question is, it is purely as lovers or as possible siblings? Fair question,” Kroll laughed. “They’re like stinky little magnets that are gonna keep finding each other, I think, forever.”

In true Big Mouth fashion, Kroll even added with a smirk:

“It turns out, on their deathbeds, they find out they’re brother and sister. And they [have sex] one last time.”

Is Nick F inally H itting P uberty?

One of the oldest running gags in the show is whether or not Nick (the character) will ever hit puberty. According to Kroll:

“Nick hits puberty this season. It was kind of like what happened to me, which is we got into high school… and then I just popped. We condensed that into this season of the show.”

The P onytail K iller… R evealed?

Fans won’t have to wonder about one major mystery for long. Kroll confirmed:

“Yes, the identity of the Ponytail Killer will be revealed. All will be revealed.”

With Big MouthSeason 8 set to premiereon Netflix Friday, May 23, and the farewell tour stopping in cities like Chicago, Dallas, and San Francisco, now is the time to catch up on the animated chaos before it comes to a close. For tickets and dates, check out the official Big Mouth Swallows America page here