Foundation Season 3 Trailer Breakdown – The Mule Returns

Foundation Season 3 Trailer Reaction – The Empire Is Shaking and So Am I

Apple TV+ just kicked the psychohistory simulation into overdrive. On May 7, the streaming service dropped a teaser trailer for Foundation Season 3 and announced the official release date. The ten-episode season premieres Friday, July 11, 2025, and new episodes will arrive weekly through September 12. Based on the legendary sci-fi novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation has always been about big questions, big visuals, and even bigger betrayals. Judging by this trailer, Season 3 is holding nothing back.

This Foundation Season 3 Trailer? Stunning. Gorgeous. Terrifying.

Foundation still looks like it costs more than most Marvel movies, and I’m here for every dollar of it. The color palette, the cinematography, the planetary scale, and the sound design all scream premium science fiction. You could pause the trailer every three seconds and hang the frame on your wall. But let’s talk about what we actually see in this Foundation Season 3 trailer.

The Cleons in Foundation Season 3 Are Still a Problem… and a Vibe

We get our first look at Brother Day, and if you’re wondering why he seems “new,” it’s because this is a fresh clone. That’s part of the whole genetic dynasty system. Every time a Brother Dawn, Brother Day, or Brother Dusk is killed or retired, a new clone steps into the role. The Empire keeps moving without elections or emotions. But this new Brother Day feels extra. He’s rocking a fur cloak that gives “space kingpin” energy, like a billionaire version of The Dude from The Big Lebowski.

Demerzel Returns in Foundation Season 3

Demerzel returns, and she might be even more dangerous this time. If you remember the events of Season 2, you know she’s been quietly shaping galactic history behind the scenes. This trailer gives us just enough of her to wonder—has she broken free of the dynasty, or is she playing an even bigger game?

The Mule Is Officially Here in Foundation Season 3

The Mule has arrived. He’s one of the most powerful villains in the Foundation universe. This fan-favorite character has mind-control powers and a thirst for galactic domination. He looks different—yes, the character has been recast—but the vibe is all menace and mystery. The Foundation Season 3 trailer makes it clear: the Mule is here, and he is not to be underestimated.

Gaal Dornick and the Sky Dive Heard Around the Galaxy

Gaal Dornick jumps out of a spaceship in one of the trailer’s standout shots. This isn’t the quiet mathematician from Season 1. She’s evolved into a warrior-seer hybrid. Check out our breakdown of her power arc for more.

Questions This Foundation Season 3 Trailer Raises

What happened to the Prime Radiant?

Where is the Second Foundation?

Which Hari Seldon is real?

Is Demerzel loyal to the Empire—or herself?

Will the Mule tear it all down?

Season 2 ended with Terminus in ruins, clone chaos, and the Church of Seldon rising. Season 3 looks ready to raise the stakes across the stars.

New Faces and Returning Cast in Foundation Season 3

Returning: Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann.

New faces: Troy Kotsur, Cherry Jones, Pilou Asbæk, Alexander Siddig, Cody Fern, Synnøve Karlsen, Brandon P. Bell, and Tómas Lemarquis.

Final Thoughts on the Foundation Season 3 Trailer

“I wished Season 2 never ended. I’m SO ready.”

That’s where I’m at. Give me the war. Give me the politics. Give me the Mule. Let the mind games begin.

Mark Your Calendar for Foundation Season 3

Foundation Season 3 premieres Friday, July 11, only on Apple TV+. Learn more about the series here. The first two seasons are streaming now on Apple TV+.

