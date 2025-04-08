Predator: Killer of Killers Animated Film to Debut on Hulu

The hunt is far from over. Today, 20th Century Studios officially announced Predator: Killer of Killers, an original animated action-adventure set in the brutal and beloved Predator universe. The new anthology-style film will premiere exclusively on Hulu on June 6, 2025.

This marks the franchise’s boldest move yet—an animated entry that spans centuries and continents, bringing fans a blood-soaked collection of stories about the deadliest warriors in human history. The concept reimagines what a Predator story can be, pushing the iconic alien hunter into new eras and styles of combat. Watch the trailer below.

A Killer Anthology Across Time

Predator: Killer of Killers features three distinct storylines:

A Viking raider , seeking vengeance, guides her young son across a war-torn land drenched in blood and myth.

A ninja in feudal Japan , once loyal to his samurai brother, breaks their bond in a violent succession war.

A WWII fighter pilot soars into the skies to uncover a mysterious force threatening the Allied cause—only to encounter something far deadlier than expected.

Each warrior may be a killer in their own right, but they soon find themselves prey to a far more lethal force—the Predator, now dubbed the “killer of killers.”

A Visionary Team Behind the Animation

The animated feature is directed by Prey helmer Dan Trachtenberg, with Josh Wassung of The Third Floor serving as co-director. The screenplay is by Micho Robert Rutare, based on a story by Trachtenberg and Rutare and characters created by Predator originators Jim and John Thomas.

The film is produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, and Ben Rosenblatt, with executive producers Lawrence Gordon, James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas, and Stefan Grube backing the ambitious project.

With its bold animation style and globe-spanning narratives, Predator: Killer of Killers promises to be one of Hulu’s most talked-about premieres of 2025. It also continues the legacy of the Predator franchise by evolving the mythos for a new generation while satisfying longtime fans.

Stay tuned to Hulu and 20th Century Studios for more updates as the premiere date approaches.

