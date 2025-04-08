TV Chat
Monday Night RAW Netflix

WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix Results from April 7

By
April 8, 2025
6 min read
In TV Chat

rfddddThe April 7, 2025, edition of WWE Monday Night Raw streamed live on Netflix and delivered a stacked night of action on the road to WrestleMania 41. Broadcasting from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, this episode escalated ongoing rivalries and confirmed major matches for the biggest WWE event of the year.

Triple Threat Match Set for WrestleMania

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce opened the night in the ring, finally addressing the Women’s World Championship picture. He announced that WrestleMania 41 will feature a triple threat match between current champion IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. The crowd erupted as the division’s top stars locked in one of the most anticipated matches on the card.

Valkyria Defeats Bayley in Title Defense

Monday Night RAW Netflix

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 7: Bayley (Purple) vs Lyra Valkyria (Green/Black) during Monday Night RAW at Target Center on April 7, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by WWE/WWE via Getty Images)

Lyra Valkyria defended her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley in the first match of the night. Despite Bayley’s aggressive offense and years of experience, Valkyria stood strong and won by pinfall, successfully retaining her title just in time for WrestleMania season.

American Made Earns a Win, Mysterio Gets His Match

American Made (Brutus and Julius Creed) teamed up with El Grande Americano to face The LWO’s Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. Thanks to some questionable tactics from Americano, the trio walked away victorious. However, Rey Mysterio, who was at ringside, later convinced Pearce to book a one-on-one match between him and Americano at WrestleMania.

New Day Wins—but War Raiders Retain

Monday Night RAW Netflix

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 7: WAR Raiders Erik (Bald) and Ivar (Hair) vs New Day Xavier Woods (Vest Entrance) and Kofi Kingston (Jacket Entrance) with Tony Hinchcliffe joining on commentary during Monday Night RAW at Target Center on April 7, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In a high-energy match for the World Tag Team Championship, The New Day faced The War Raiders. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods secured a win by disqualification. However, since titles do not change hands that way, The War Raiders kept their belts. The result only intensifies the bad blood heading into April’s big event.

Penta Beats Dominik Mysterio, but the Ring Explodes Post-Match

Penta battled “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio with Carlito at ringside in the night’s final match. The luchador won via pinfall, but the post-match mayhem stole the spotlight. WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and Finn Bálor stormed the ring, adding more chaos to an already wild night.

Raw Ends with Rollins and Punk Showdown

Monday Night RAW Netflix

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 7: Promo with Paul Heyman (Suit) and Seth Rollins (Grey Jacket) and CM Punk Black tanktop)during Monday Night RAW at Target Center on April 7, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Instead of ending with a match, Raw concluded with a major segment featuring CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman. After stomping Punk into the mat, Rollins looked Heyman in the eye and said, “Now you owe me a favor.” The psychological warfare continues—and the stakes at WrestleMania 41 have never been higher.

Where to Watch WWE Raw

Catch new episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw every Monday night at 7 p.m. CST, streaming live on Netflix. For tickets and venue info, visit the Target Center. Stay updated on all match announcements and official news at WWE.com.

Netflix WWE Monday Night Raw (5)

Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Share this Story

About

Emmanuel is a Rotten Tomatoes Approved, Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He's contributed to other outlets such as ScreenRant andThe Wrap, and has been featured on television such as MSNBC. Be sure to join the other fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Contact with professional inquiries: [email protected] For The Movie Blog inquiries and advertisement contact: [email protected]
Load More Related Articles
Load More By Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette
Load More In TV Chat

Check Also

Predator: Killer of Killers Animated Film to Debut on Hulu

Predator: Killer of Killers arrives June 6 on Hulu with a bloody anthology featuring warriors from across history hunted by the galaxy’s deadliest killer.

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved Powered by The Movie Blog